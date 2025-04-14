NBA legend Kobe Bryant is still constantly present in the hearts and minds of the basketball world as Nike continues to honor his memory with their constant promotion of the Nike Kobe and Black Mamba signature lines. With a slate of releases scheduled for the upcoming summer season, Nike will add more drops for fall 2025. Following the cadence of last year's Nike Kobe 8, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low will add its own “Team Bank” colorways to be released in the coming months.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite was seen as a revolutionary sneaker in the Nike Kobe line, becoming the first high-top silhouette debuted by the legend following his achilles tear in 2013. While the shoes were meant to reinforce Bryant's ankles, fans still clamored for the popular low-top cut from his previously released models.

The Kobe 9 Elite Low came to fruition and is slated to make a return this year via the “Moonwalker” colorway. This upcoming “Team Bank” release will feature five new colorways with monochromatic looks to match any team's color scheme.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low “Team Bank”

Kobe 9 Elite Low “Team Bank” Collection Coming Fall 2025 DETAILS: https://t.co/iEqNMpyPkv pic.twitter.com/eGezoqyQn3 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Kobe 8 Protro ‘Team Bank' pack releases in September. Choose one. pic.twitter.com/3KP1YjYuDq — KICKS CREW (@kickscrew) August 25, 2024 Expand Tweet



“Team Bank” colorways refer to simple, monochromatic colorways feature primary colors like white, black, blue, red, and grey for a generic look by design. The shoes are meant to be ordered and matched with any team's colorway, making them a very popular option for hoopers at the college and high school levels. We'll see Wolf Grey, Black, White, Game Royal, and University Red added as upcoming colorways for the Nike Kobe 9.

The red, white, and grey pairs will all be contrasted with white hues and a Nike Elite carbon fiber plate supporting the midsole. The white and black colorways will come with subtle hits of purple and gold, fulfilling the Lakers' color scheme through these particular releases.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Team Bank” will officially release during the fall season of 2025. The shoes are expected to retail for $200 and should see a wide release via Nike SNKRS app. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news on updates on when we may see these drop!