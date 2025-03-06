NCAA Women's Basketball legend and New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu is no stranger to the gold standard as she's been successful at every level of her basketball journey. Most recently, she helped the United State win yet another gold medal at the recent 2024 Paris Games, but this upcoming release of her signature Nike Sabrina 2 will be even more significant in terms of precious hardware.

The Nike Sabrina 2 continues to be one of the more widely worn silhouettes through both the NBA and WNBA worlds for its versatile range of performance and clean-cut design with fresh color combinations. This upcoming release, titled “Stronger than Gold” combines gold patina hues to resemble the gold bracelet her mother gifted her from Romania.

The release will serve as a constant reminder to Ionescu's deep family ties and her rich Romanian background.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Stronger than Gold”

The pair was featured in Ionescu's most recent campaign with Nike and comes in a Rattan/Khaki-Sail-Metallic Gold ensemble. The shoes alternate gold panels to create a cohesive colorway, accented by the flywire throughout the lateral panels along with the feathered stitching along the heel. The outsole is done in solid gold rubber, complemented by the hits of metallic gold on the Nike Swoosh, tongue logo, and lace dubrae. All in all, this looks like another hit for the Nike Sabrina 2 as they continue growing Sabrina Ionescu's expansive catalogue.

The Nike Sabrina 2 “Stronger than Gold” is now available via Nike and comes with a retail tag of $135. The shoes are notably unisex and drop in full size runs, so be sure to check out if your size is still available. Following release, be sure to check out KICKS CREW for their market of legit and exclusive shoes releasing over the last few months.