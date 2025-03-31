March Madness is in full effect and the NCAA Women's Tournament has been one of the more eventful ones we've seen in recent years. The No. 2 UConn Huskies recently advanced to the Elite 8 after beating No. 3 Oklahoma 82-59, but the win couldn't come without some early adversity. Senior star Paige Bueckers put the team on her back once again with a monster second half that earned her a career-high and an Elite 8 berth. While doing so, she payed homage to another legend by rocking Sabrina Ionescu's signature Nike Sabrina 2.

Entering into the NCAA as one of the highest-rating Women's Basketball recruits of all-time, Paige Bueckers has earned just about every honor available at the college level, rewriting the UConn record books and looking to bring yet another championship to the storied program. She's also on the fast-track to WNBA stardom and already signed to Nike on an NIL deal, it wouldn't come as a surprise if she joins the elite club of Women's Basketball players with their own signature sneaker.

Paving the way for players like Bueckers was New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who paved her own record-setting path at the University of Oregon and continues her run of excellence in the WNBA. She also released one of the most impactful basketball sneakers of the last 20 years, which Paige Bueckers wore during her career-high in a full circle moment.

Paige Bueckers' Nike Sabrina 2 vs. Oklahoma

Paige Bueckers rocked a UConn Huskies PE of the Nike Sabrina 2 during her most recent game. “PE” refers to “player exclusive” and are usually made especially for the athletes at a particular program or team. This particular Sabrina 2 features a predominantly white base with navy blue panelling throughout to match the Huskies' white uniforms. The shoes also feature a vibrant red Nike Swoosh to finish the look. It's safe to say Sabrina Ionescu was smiling somewhere while watching Bueckers make history as the first-ever 40+ point scorer in UConn's tournament history.

The UConn Huskies are set to take on the No. 1 USC Trojans. The Huskies are billed as 13.5-point betting favorites as USC continues their season without Juju Watkins, so expect another big performance from Bueckers on the national stage.