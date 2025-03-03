Basketball sneakers are a great way for a fan to connect with their NBA idols. As a result, it isn't surprising that brands like Nike, Adidas, and other growing Chinese sports apparel brands are earning millions of dollars by linking up with various NBA stars. Here are the 10 NBA players with the most signature shoes.

Check out the gallery.

1. LeBron James: 40

LeBron James is arguably the most decorated athlete in NBA history. From day one, Nike made the right choice in investing on The Chosen One even before made his NBA leap.

With several accolades to his name including four NBA championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, one NBA Cup title, one NBA Cup MVP, and the All-Time scoring record, it was a no-brainer for Nike to reward The King with a lifetime contract.

Furthermore, Nike has done a great job in providing James with the much-needed shoe gear to achieve greatness. Currently, James has the most signature sneakers released by any NBA player.

2. Michael Jordan: 39

There's not a lot of NBA players that influenced the game like Michael Jordan. Thanks to his high-flying maneuvers, combined with six NBA titles to match, Jordan is arguably the GOAT. After signing Jordan to a bargain deal, the Jordan Brand helped Nike take the company to new heights. Nike hit the jackpot with His Airness. Moreover, Jordan's line of sneakers has produced plenty of iconic releases that continues to be coveted to this day, impacting both basketball and streetwear.

3. Kobe Bryant: 35

Widely respected for his work ethic and nearly impossible game-winning shots, Kobe Bryant did whatever it took to win. Although his partnership with adidas didn't exactly pan out, an endorsement deal with Nike certainly extended his shoe line for the better. Bryant's line of Nike sneakers has to be some of the best in the market. In fact, some NBA players today continue to flaunt Kobe shoes.

4. Kevin Durant: 26

Kevin Durant is a physically gifted player combined with a deadly scoring skillset. The Durantula wasted no time taking the world by storm, and Nike quickly took notice. Durant released a solid line of sneakers with Nike before Under Armour threatened to lure away KD with a lucrative deal. However, Durant decided to stay put with Nike. Eventually, the sports apparel giant rewarded him with a lifetime deal in 2023, so expect more Durant sneakers soon.

5. Dwyane Wade: 21

At his peak, Dwyane Wade was a force to be reckoned with. He never shied away from the clutch and was a clear leader on the court. With plenty of fans, Wade actually first signed with Converse before agreeing to a deal with the Jordan Brand. Recently, Wade signed a shoe deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning. It was a lifetime contract that should further extend his sneaker line.

6. Allen Iverson: 18

Allen Iverson was an influential player both on and off the court. Although controversial at times, Iverson's game was a joy to watch. Although he was initially offered a deal by the Jordan Brand, The Answer decided to go with Reebok. The move not only provided fans with some of his well-loved sneakers, but Reebok actually saved Iverson from bankruptcy thanks to a lifetime deal.

7. Derrick Rose: 16

Prior to his injuries, everyone believed that Derrick Rose was the next big thing, including adidas. Around that time, Rose became the youngest NBA MVP in league history. This convinced adidas to sign him to a lucrative contract extension reportedly worth $185 million. While adidas did release some of the best basketball sneakers at that time, it wasn't long before Rose went down with a career-threatening injury that ultimately derailed his career.

8. Kevin Garnett: 15

With Kevin Garnett leaving it out on the court on a nightly basis, it wasn't surprising that he became a fan favorite. Whether it's in Minnesota or in Boston, KG's hustle and defense ultimately impacted the game positively for his team. Thanks to his determination and lovable personality, it's easy to see why several brands linked up with the NBA champion. Garnett actually had several shoe deals with the likes of Nike, adidas, And1, and Anta.

9. Carmelo Anthony: 13

One of the most polarizing stars, Carmelo Anthony still was a walking bucket. Melo's scoring was out-of-this-world, given that he punishes opponents with his deadly pull-up jumpers. Thanks to his popularity, Melo eventually signed with the Jordan Brand, releasing a total of 13 sneakers with the brand.

10. Chris Paul: 13

Another elite player that joined the Jordan Brand was the Point God himself, Chris Paul. CP3 also stuck with the Jordan Brand pretty much for his entire basketball career. Back at his peak, you can bet that Paul's sneakers were some of the best in the market.