Another collaboration from Air Jordan and Nike is reportedly on the way as the brand continues to expand its numbered retro line with a new slate of cross-overs from some of their favorite partners. Miami-based streetwear retailer SoleFly is no stranger to a solid Air Jordan collaboration as they'll follow their most recent Air Jordan 12 release with this upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 3.

SoleFly has partnered with Air Jordan on numerous occasions to bring collaborations to silhouettes like the Jordan 8, Jordan 13, Jordan 1 Low, and most recently their “Cafecito” Air Jordan 12. Each time, the retailer pays homage to their hometown of Miami, Florida and ties influences of Latino culture to their colorways as well.

This upcoming Air Jordan 3, initially titled “Mandarin,” will have obvious Miami undertones with its clean green and orange colorway. While we've been limited to teasers and initial leaks online, fans are already anxiously awaiting this impending release.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 👀 🗓️ Holiday 2025 pic.twitter.com/7zMVe2FNjw — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The only source is the official teaser from SoleFly, picturing the back heel of the recognizable Jordan 3 silhouette. We see a primarily white upper with the standard materials, accented by a candy green color along the midsole panel. The shoes feature a vibrant orange sockliner to match the orange outsoles. We see a new twist in the elephant print featuring green throughout the crevices instead of the usual black. Finally, we see a green Nike Air logo alongside SoleFly's orange logo along the back heel.

Simply from seeing this shoe from the back, we can already expect a hyped release that is exclusive in nature. Their previous Jordan 12 release was a hit and the shoes immediately grew in value on the aftermarket as a desired pair, so expect the same sort of hyper behind these.

What do you think of the latest SoleFly x Air Jordan collab?