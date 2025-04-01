The New York Yankees are having one of the most electric starts to an MLB season we've ever seen as they've hit 15 home runs through just their first three games of the new campaign. The expectations have already been set to “World Series or bust” as they'll need to lean on one of baseball's most talented lineups to bring them to the promised land. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also off to a scorching start as he debuted a new Air Jordan custom cleat inspired by one of his favorite television series.

In just 12 plate appearances so far this season, Jazz Chisholm is hitting .417 with five hits, three home runs, and six RBIs. He's always been known to have impeccable style on the diamond and he recently broke out a custom pair of Air Jordan 1 cleats for their 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The shoes were inspired by the Japanese manga series “One Piece” which details the story of a man searching for treasure and wanting to become king of the pirates. It's certainly a fitting metaphor given the Yankees' goal this season of finding their own kind of treasure.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s “One Piece” cleats

The custom cleats, which are done with an Air Jordan 1 serving as the base, were created by 13-year old NY-based artist @EvanTheArtist10. He has a track record of providing some of baseball's top players with their own custom cleats and clearly Chisholm picked the perfect man for the job. The shoes feature the main character in flawless artwork along the side panels while the overlaying panels are painted to resemble wood from a pirate ship. Chisholm matched the cleats with his protective batting gear, offering a fun look that had fans pointing out the fact with excitement.

The Yankees will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for another three-game series in the Bronx as the whole world will be watching to see if they can continue this blistering pace.