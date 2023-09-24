The 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain is now over, and the European team has retained the trophy. The two teams tied, 14-14 on the final day, and as the Europeans have beaten the US in the last two Solheim Cups, they will keep the hardware. Despite not being able to lift the trophy, US captain Stacy Lewis was incredibly positive about how her team played and what it means for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

“I don't want to sound like a sore loser, but it was a tie, and I think that's a lot for this team to build off of, especially coming over here, coming into this environment with five rookies, a very young and inexperienced team,” Lewis said, per ESPN. “I mean, this week was really, really good for them. I just wanted to tell them how proud I was of them. Fortunately, we only have to wait another year to go get this thing back.”

The rookies Lewis is talking about who played at Finca Cortesin include Allisen Corpuz (25), Rose Zhang (20), Cheyenne Knight (26), Andrea Lee (25), and Lilia Vu (25). These young players will now have a lot more experience heading into next year’s tournament.

RECOMMENDED Lexi Thompson’s horrific shot at Solheim Cup has the golf world in disbelief Matt Wadleigh · 2 days ago

The Solheim Cup is usually played every other year, but 2023 and 2024 will be the exception. The tournament was held in even-numbered years from its inception in 1990 until 2002. In 2003, it shifted to odd-numbered years, and in 2024 it will flip back to even.

The 2024 Solheim Cup comes back to the States, and the women will play at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. In 2026, the Europeans will again host at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.