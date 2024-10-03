ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Alabama-Arkansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Alabama-Arkansas State.

It has been a journey from one end of the spectrum to the other for South Alabama in recent weeks. The Jaguars scored 87 points in a 77-point win over an FCS opponent. They have been crushed by LSU as well, not coming remotely close to covering the spread as a 21.5-point underdog. Obviously the quality of competition was dramatically different in those games, but it still remains that USA couldn't have played any better in one game and could not have played much worse in the other. That's what we are referring to when we mention South Alabama's journey of extremes and polar opposites.

No longer a massive favorite as it was versus Northwestern State, and no longer a huge underdog the way it was versus LSU, South Alabama now focuses on Arkansas State. The Red Wolves have played in some close games this season, narrowly beating Tulsa and Central Arkansas. Tulsa is not a good team, having gotten trounced by North Texas, so that close game wasn't impressive. However, Arkansas State also played Michigan within 10 points on the road, 28-18. Some close games for ASU have been bad performances, but the Michigan close game was a solid performance.

Then came Iowa State. ASU lost 52-7 to the Cyclones, a clunker on par with South Alabama's 32-point loss to LSU. Like South Alabama, ASU has played at noticeably different levels in its own games over the past month.

Two teams, not just one, are in search of quality consistency as they begin the month of October.

Here are the South Alabama-Arkansas State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

South Alabama: -2.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -150

Arkansas State: +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 62.5 (-115)

Under: 62.5 (-105)

How to Watch South Alabama vs Arkansas State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 42-10 loss to LSU wasn't fun, and it exposed USA on many different levels, but the thing about that game is that it could leave the Jaguars fully prepared for Arkansas State. When a talented team crushes an inferior team, the inferior team stands a much better chance the next week when it faces an equally-talented opponent. A comparison: One week after playing the Kansas City Chiefs, an NFL team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars. It stands to reason that playing the elite team will enable the moderately talented team to handle the much less formidable opponent. That dynamic can work in South Alabama's favor in this game.

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State might not have prepared ASU for South Alabama, but ASU should be properly embarrassed by the way it played against Iowa State. The desire to play better and correct all sorts of mistakes could lead Arkansas State to a sharper, more polished performance which enables the Red Wolves to get off the mat and beat USA outright. Embarrassment is often a strong source of motivation, and ASU has it going into this game.

Final South Alabama-Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

The similarities between these teams — both enduring some big blowouts and playing inconsistent football — leads us to stay away from this game. It feels like a coin flip, and you don't bet on coin flips.

Final South Alabama-Arkansas State Prediction & Pick: South Alabama -2.5