Saturday was not a pretty day for South Carolina football. Not only did they get blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs, but head coach Shane Beamer also came under fire after telling a group of female athletes who were being honored for the 50th anniversary of Title IX to get off the field.

On Monday, Beamer apologized for his actions. Via The Washington Post:

“We send our offense out there to go for it,” Shane Beamer said. “They’re on the line of scrimmage. Georgia is able to see the formation that we’re in. We did what we were asked to do and we were not able to snap the football. I look down in the end zone and I see why. My first initial reaction was to yell, ‘Get off the field.’ I had no idea who was down there.”

“I was worried about what was going on in our own offensive huddle. I apologize to anyone that I offended. That was just my initial reaction.”

Beamer made it clear he’s a avid support of women’s sports and even has two daughters:

“I hope people know me well enough to know what an advocate I am for women’s sports,” Shane Beamer said. “I’ve got two daughters of my own that play sports. I’m at as many women’s athletic events here at Carolina as I possibly can be because I believe in them and support them. Anyone who thinks otherwise surely doesn’t know me.”

Clearly just a mistake from Shane Beamer. He was caught in the heat of the moment. For what it’s worth, no one even told the Gamecocks HC about the ceremony, therefore that’s part of the reason he reacted in such a manner.