One of the most decorated players in South Carolina women’s basketball history, A’ja Wilson, will have her No. 22 jersey retired by the Gamecocks next year.

The ceremony will take place before the team’s game on Feb. 2, 2025, against Auburn at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The announcement was made Tuesday, marking another milestone in Wilson’s impressive basketball career.

Wilson, a four-time All-American and three-time SEC Player of the Year, expressed her gratitude after learning the news from her former coach, Dawn Staley. In a video posted by South Carolina on X, formerly as Twitter, Wilson tried to hold back tears while thanking Staley.

“Around these parts, you're always going to get No. 1 votes,” Staley said. “You're jersey is going to be retired. It's that time, called it.”

Wilson, holding back tears, replied, “Everyone wants me to cry today, no way.”

The recognition is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for Wilson, who remains the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,389 points. She also holds 22 program records and led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA championship in 2017. In addition to her achievements in college, Wilson has built a storied professional career, becoming the first player from South Carolina to be selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 and has since won three WNBA MVP awards, including her most recent in 2023.

Wilson’s dominance extends beyond the WNBA. She is the first player in league history to score 1,000 points in a single season and set the record for most rebounds in a WNBA season. She led the Aces to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The decision to retire Wilson’s jersey followed a five-year waiting period, a rule enforced by South Carolina to ensure proper recognition of athletes' accomplishments. According to the university, retired jerseys are selected based on criteria including postseason success, school records and impact on the program. A committee of representatives from the South Carolina Athletics Department, the University Board of Trustees and the USC Lettermen’s Association is responsible for selecting honorees.

A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement will be the latest in a series of honors from her alma mater. In 2021, a statue of Wilson was installed outside Colonial Life Arena.