The 2024-2025 college football transfer portal received another interesting name late in the game. After four years in the FCS with South Dakota State football, quarterback Mark Gronowski has decided to transfer up to the FBS.

However, while Gronowski entered his name into the portal, he is not fully committed to a fifth year, ESPN reported. While becoming the top quarterback available, Gronowski is also interested in declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering the portal is Gronowski's way of exploring all of his options for the time being.

“I'm trying to weigh all my options to do what's best for me and my career,” Gronowski said, via ESPN. “I'm confident in what I can do in the NFL. If there are opportunities that help my family, I'll change my mind. It's doing what's best for me and my long-term interest overall.”

In his five years at South Dakota State, Gronowski led the Jackrabbits to a stellar 49-6 record as a starter. He led the team to consecutive FCS championships in 2022 and 2023 but fell to rival North Dakota State in the 2024 semifinals. Gronowski became the team's starter as a freshman in 2020 but missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL.

As a three-year starter, Gronowski finishes his South Dakota State career with 10,330 passing yards, 93 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He added 1,767 career rushing yards with 37 scores on the ground.

Once his transfer portal forms are completed, Gronowski will become one of the few available quarterbacks. He will join former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka and former Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as the few notable signal-callers who remain unaffiliated.

Mark Gronowski looks to join South Dakota State alumni in the NFL

If he pursues the NFL Draft, Gronowski is not currently projected to be a prioritized prospect. Should he debut in the NFL, he would join former teammates Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Stalbird, Pierre Strong and Mason McCormick as former Jackrabbits in the league. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is also a South Dakota State alum, making up the school's five former players active in the NFL.

No former FCS quarterbacks are currently full-time starters in the NFL but several exist in the league as backups. Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz are the most notable. Both Flacco and Wentz will receive spot starts late in 2024, relieving a hurt Anthony Richardson and a resting Patrick Mahomes, respectively.

Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Easton Stick and Josh Johnson complete the group of former FCS quarterbacks. Lance played his final season at North Dakota State when Gronowski was a freshman at South Dakota State.

Despite his low profile, several NFL scouts believe that Gronowski still has the skills to potentially thrive at the next level.