Two European giants clash in the semifinals! Stay in tune with the Women's World Cup series, which includes our Spain-Sweden odds, prediction, pick, and how-to watch!

La Roja has been prolific in this edition of the World Cup. Despite enduring a heavy drubbing against Japan, the Spaniards managed to get past the Swiss and the Dutch to book their ticket to the semis.

Including two friendly games against Norway and the Philippines, the Swedes are riding on a seven-game unbeaten run. The Blagult have just conceded two goals in this tournament and defeated the Stars and Stripes and Nadeshiko to reach this stage.

Why Spain Will Beat Sweden

Spain's women's national football team has historically struggled to make an impact on the world stage, having never won a major trophy and only appearing twice in the World Cup. However, the team has shown steady improvement and is now considered one of the best in the world. Spain is currently ranked sixth in the FIFA rankings.

In the current tournament, Spain has played some of the most attractive football, dominating possession and scoring the most goals (15) with a goal differential of +9. Their last match against the Netherlands saw them take 27 shots and outshoot their opponents by 18. In the prior round, the Reds delivered a clinical 5-1 win against Switzerland.

The Spanish side boasts a talented squad, with players such as Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Irene Paredes leading the way. Jenni Hermoso and Esther González are also standout players, with Bonmati and Hermoso both scoring three goals in the tournament. In addition, Bonmati has also provided two assists, making her one of the top performers in the competition.

Despite some controversy before the tournament, with players accusing coach Jorge Vilda of harassment, the team has remained united and motivated. Coach Vilda has emphasized the team's competitiveness and shared objective, and the players have responded with impressive performances on the pitch.

Alexia Putellas, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, has had limited playing time in the tournament due to a recent injury. She has played in all five matches but only started one and has only managed one assist so far. However, with Spain's impressive form and depth of talent, they remain a formidable force in the Women's World Cup. Oihane Hernandez and Olga Carmona received bookings in this tourney, and they should be careful this time around.

Why Sweden Will Beat Spain

Sweden has established itself as one of the top teams in Europe and the world, consistently performing well in recent competitions. They reached the semifinals of the EURO, narrowly losing to eventual champions England. In the Olympic Games, they secured a second-place finish, and in the previous World Cup, they claimed the third spot. If they advance to the finals, it would mark their second appearance in a World Cup final.

In terms of goal-scoring, Sweden ranks fifth in the Women's World Cup with a total of 11 goals, averaging 2.2 goals per game. Their goal difference of +9 is the second-best in the tournament. In their most recent match against Japan on August 11, Sweden emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, outshooting their opponents 11 to 10. Sweden also edged out the United States in a goalless draw, where they managed to win 5-4 on penalties thanks to Lina Hurtig's deciding kick.

Amanda Ilestedt has been a standout performer for Sweden, netting four goals in five Women's World Cup matches. Fridolina Rolfo has contributed two goals, while Sofia Jakobsson and Jonna Andresson have been instrumental in setting up goals with two assists each. Zecira Musovic also has two clean sheets in five games, allowing just two goals in that stretch.

Sweden enters the upcoming match with an unbeaten record and a great deal of confidence. With their experience at this stage of the competition, Sweden will face a Spain team that played extra time in the previous round and may be fatigued. In head-to-head matchups, Sweden holds a 7-4-0 advantage over Spain.

Final Spain-Sweden Prediction & Pick

Spain is yet to face a defensive-minded squad like Sweden, which is also capable of blasting goals. This will be a low-scoring affair, but the Spanish offense could make a misery out of the Swedish defense.

Final Spain-Sweden Prediction & Pick: Spain (+100), Under 2.5 goals (-188)