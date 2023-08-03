The Round of 16 opens up at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a match-up between Switzerland and Spain. It is now time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Switzerland-Spain prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Switzerland won Group A to get to this game. Switzerland started how in the World Cup, winning 2-0 over the Philippines. In the game, they dominated possession, holding the ball 74 percent of the time. Still, while they had a lot of possession, and the Phillippines did not get a shot on target, they did struggle to finish. The first goal of the game came off a penalty, and they scored again in the 64th minute. With eight shots on target and 17 overall, the score could have been higher. Game two saw more of the same. Switzerland could only get one shot on target and failed to produce quality chances. Meanwhile, their goalie bailed them out, stopping all five shots on target from Norway on the way to a 0-0 draw. They ended with one more draw against New Zealand to advance with five points.

Meanwhile, Spain started in the World Cup hot. They took down Costa Rica and Zambia by a combined score of 8-0. It was a true team effort as well, as five different players scored goals for them in the first two games. Then, with a chance to win the group, they faced Japan. While Spain dominated possession, Japan dismantled Spain. They took just seven shots, but five hit the target, and four went in. Hinata Miyazawa scored twice in the first half, while Riko Ueki scored in the 29th minute on the way to a 4-0 victory for Japan.

Now it is win or go home as these two face off. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Netherlands and South Africa on August 10th.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Switzerland-Spain Odds

Switzerland: +520

Spain: -800

Over 2.5 Goals: -125

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

Time: 1:00 AM ET/ 10:00 PM PT on August 4th

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 1:00 AM ET/ 10:00 PM PT on August 4th

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Switzerland Will Beat Spain

Switzerland is going to rely on defense to get themselves a win. They held all three of their opponents in the group stage without a goal. The last time a goal was scored in a game with Switzerland was in the 64th minute of their first game. Since then, 206 minutes of gameplay have gone by without seeing a ball hit the back of the net in a Switzerland game. This starts at the back with goaltender Gaelle Thallman. She has faced eight shots on goal so far in World Cup play, and she has turned away all eight of them. Just as impressive is the fact that she has only faced eight shots on goal. That is less than three shots per game, as the Swiss have won possession battles and kept attackers at bay.

That starts with Noelle Maritz and Julia Stierli who have played nearly perfectly. Both have been excellent passers in this tournament so far, with Maritz completing over 80 percent of her passes and also being successful in half of her tackles. He also has 14 pass interceptions and cleared the ball 13 times. Meanwhile, Stierli is consistently getting the ball out of danger. She leads the team with 20 clears so far and also has intercepted ten passes. Completing the defense is Eseosa Aigbougun, who has intercepted 20 passes, leading to 11 clearances of her own.

Still, Switzerland has to find a way to score. Ramona Bachmann will need to have a huge impact in this game for Switzerland to win. She has created the most chances to score on the team with three, while also having the most successful ripples completed at 34. She has been doing a good job of hanging onto the ball, losing possession just 19 times in three games. Bachmann also leads the team in shots and is second in shots on target. If she can find a goal while the defense does its job, it could be an upset.

Why Spain Will Beat Switzerland

Spain also plays a possession game, and that wears defenses out. They have been over 74 percent in possession in each game. This is because they complete so many passes. Spain completed 87 percent of their passes in the group stage. They make short, smart passes that push the pace upfield. When they do turn it over, they press hard and get the ball back. Irene Pardes Hernandez does that with the best of them. She has intercepted 24 passes in the world cup, completed 61.3 percent of her tackles, and cleared the ball 21 times. Meanwhile, Ona Batlle leads the team with eight blocks and has 18 interceptions of her own.

On the offensive end, it is all about creating chances. Teresa Abilleira does just that. She has created 14 chances so far in the World Cup, while also having a goal of her own. The impressive part has been her 91.1 percent passing rate, as she has turned over the ball just 23 times. Irene Guerrero helps her out at midfield when she comes on late in games. Guerrero has only created three chances so far, but she helps set up Abilleria. She has completed 96.2 percent of her passes. Getting her on in this game should be a point of focus for Spain to help break down the Switzerland defense.

Regardless of how good they are at creating chances, Spain has to finish those chances. Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes is a finsiher. She had shot 11 times so far in the World Cup, with four of them on target, and two of them going in. Fuentes has also assisted on a goal in the World Cup. She is tied for the team lead in goals so far in the games. Alba Maria Rendondo Ferrer also has two goals in these games.

Final Switzerland-Spain Prediction & Pick

Japan gave the formula on how to defeat Spain. It is play stout defense while hitting hard on the counter when they make a mistake. The issue is, Switzerland does not have the players to do that. While the prediction will be Switzerland is going to keep it close with Spain, Spain is going to come away with the victory and is the pick in this game. It will be a lower-scoring affair, as Switzerland has a great defense, but it will not be enough to get the victory.

Final Switzerland-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain (-800) and Under 2.5 (-110)