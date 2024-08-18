ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks Aces prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces put five players on the United States Olympic women's basketball team. No WNBA team was more represented or more successful at the Paris Olympics than the defending WNBA champions. After the long Olympic break, the Aces had a lot to prove in their first game back against the first-place New York Liberty. One source of hope for the Aces was that while New York played a Thursday game, the Aces got the full week off and didn't have to play until Saturday. Yet, despite that added rest advantage, the Aces had no answers for the locked-in Liberty, who are clearly the team to beat in the W right now. The Liberty led at halftime and then built on their margin in the second half, pulling away for a convincing triumph. The Aces are well behind the Liberty in terms of the standings and in terms of quality. They aren't going to fix all their problems right away, but they do need to begin to make substantial improvements if they want to be ready to make a strong run at defending their WNBA championship this fall. It is essential that the Aces get back on track in this game versus a Los Angeles team which — despite being in the bottom fourth of the 12-team WNBA — has beaten Vegas twice this season.

Here are the Sparks-Aces WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Aces Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +880

Las Vegas Aces: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 168 (-110)

Under: 168 (-110)

How To Watch Sparks vs. Aces

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks, as noted above, have beaten the Aces twice this season. In each of those games, the Sparks scored over 90 points and were able to continuously outflank the Vegas defense. The Sparks have found a weakness in the Aces' defense, but it's also clear that Los Angeles gets up for each game versus the Aces. This is the matchup which matters to the Sparks, who have won only six games this season but own multiple victories over the defending champions. LA is getting 15 whole points on an afternoon when the Aces are recovering from a demanding game against the New York Liberty on Saturday. There are plenty of good reasons to think the Sparks will cover here.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces have to be mad at themselves for failing to answer the bell against the Liberty on Saturday. This is a more manageable matchup and a game the Aces really need to win. They also know full well that they have lost twice to the Sparks. That should motivate them as well. Vegas players who starred at the Olympics were not at their best on Saturday versus New York. Expect a more polished and effective performance in this game.

Final Sparks-Aces Prediction & Pick

The spread is really large, and the Aces frankly don't deserve to be getting such a large spread given how ordinary they have been for large portions of this WNBA season. However, Los Angeles collapsed on Saturday against the Chicago Sky after getting blown out by the Liberty two days earlier. The Sparks don't merit trust, either. We think you should pass on this game.

Final Sparks-Aces Prediction & Pick: Aces -15