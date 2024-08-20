ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks Sun prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Sun.

The Connecticut Sun were outplayed by the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter of their most recent game on Sunday afternoon. The Dream have had a terrible season to this point, but they have seemingly benefited more than any other WNBA team from the one-month Olympic break. Atlanta has found a team reset. The Dream also have been able to get some of their previously injured players healthy. The Sun ran into the Dream at the wrong time. Connecticut is in a fierce and close battle for the No. 2 spot in the WNBA behind the first-place New York Liberty. The Sun need to win the games they are supposed to win in order to maintain their hold on second place. Bouncing back from the Atlanta loss with a win over Los Angeles would stabilize the Sun and point them back in the right direction.

The Los Angeles Sparks lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, but they were expected to lose that game. The weekend loss which really cut deep for this team was the Saturday loss to the Chicago Sky. The Sparks led by 10 points after three quarters but were then outscored 26-12 in the fourth quarter. The Sparks have to learn how to finish games with more consistency. They're near the bottom of the WNBA standings because they have not been able to play complete games. They have far too many lulls over the course of 40 minutes. That has to change if the Sparks are to improve.

Here are the Sparks-Sun WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Sun Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +13 (-106)

Moneyline: +570

Connecticut Sun: -13 (-114)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 154 (-110)

Under: 154 (-110)

How To Watch Sparks vs Sun

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum Sports Net, Comcast Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks did not ultimately cover the 15-point spread on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Aces, but they were covering for most of the game before the Aces made a late run and won by 16. The Sparks can put up enough of a fight to cover another very large point spread. It's not as though they don't know how to push teams hard; it's simply that they don't finish the job. Here's another very big point spread. The Sparks should be able to be competitive enough in this game that they can cover the large number.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun will be very mad and motivated after their fourth-quarter failure on Sunday versus Atlanta. They are a far better team than Los Angeles and will be playing at home. The Sparks are embarking on an Eastern road trip late in the season as a West Coast team. It's not likely that they will produce a lively, high-energy performance here. Connecticut will start quickly and take full control of the game, ultimately building its lead toward 25 points. The Sun should be able to build a lead big enough that even if the Sparks score some baskets in garbage time, Connecticut will still have enough of a margin to win by 15 or more.

Final Sparks-Sun Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Sun, but we're not comfortable with a spread this large. Pass on this game.

