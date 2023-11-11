Discussing the biggest disappointment for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs so far during the 2023-24 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the up-and-coming teams that have all the eyeballs of the NBA fans because of one reason only, and that is the arrival of generational superstar Victor Wembanyama. He has been a phenomenal addition to the Spurs organization, and the hope is that he will develop into someone like Tim Duncan or David Robinson.

Despite Wembanyama's presence, it has still been an underwhelming start for San Antonio because of the surrounding pieces around him. The franchise is still in a rebuilding stage, and it will still take at least three years before the Spurs are legitimate contenders in the league. Even with Wembanyama's incredible individual performances, there have been several bumps and roadblocks along the way that still have not been a pleasant sight to see for the Spurs fanbase.

The lack of a true floor general

In training camp, Gregg Popovich expressed his interest to experiment with Jeremy Sochan as the starting point guard of the squad. That came as a shock for the NBA pundits because Sochan was utilized as a combo forward or small-ball big for San Antonio last season. As a result, there have been a plethora of possessions wherein there is a lack of ball movement and abysmal execution with their offensive sets.

At the early juncture of the season, their opponents have realized that they can pressure Sochan because he is not an excellent ball handler, and it will cause chaos with their schemes. Losing both Dejounte Murray and Derrick White was tough to stomach for the Spurs loyalists because those two individuals would have been perfect playing alongside the core of Wembanyama, Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson.

Since their team is focused more on the individual development of their youth, it is integral to have that stabilizer and leader on the court that will feed them in their spots and formulate tremendous chemistry. Someone like Malcolm Brogdon or Tyus Jones would be a better fit in San Antonio as they have the assets to pursue someone that would unleash the strengths of their nucleus.

Tyus and Tre Jones in the Spurs backcourt feeding Wembanyama, Vassell, and Johnson on every night would be a delight for San Antonio. Tre Jones is a fantastic backup point guard, but he still has not proven that he can excel as a primary playmaker of the Spurs, so they must continue searching from other organizations.

Impact on Victor Wembanyama

In regard to Wembanyama's development, it was brilliant to put him at the 4 position in his rookie campaign as he is still in the progress of learning the ropes and pounding with the enormous men in the NBA. The physicality will be a tough grind for him, but another aspect to unleash his game is to have a sensational point guard that will give him the ball in the precise area at the perfect time.

For instance, Tim Duncan would not be as successful as he is known today if not for the skill and abilities of Tony Parker as his primary decision-maker. There are instances in the contest when Parker knew how to maximize Duncan's talents and make him bring them to the Promised Land. Similar to Wembanyama, if they do not land a terrific point guard soon, his upside will be limited.

It has been evident there have been a slew of possessions wherein the ball does not land in his hands because of the confusion in running their plays. Thus, the Spurs must figure out this point guard problem soon, especially if the market opens up.