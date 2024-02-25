The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Sunday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Spurs are 11-46 this season, and they have lost their last three games. This game will be the eighth of a nine-game road trip, broken up by the All-Star break. San Antonio lost to the Jazz once this season by 12 points the day after Christmas. In that game, Keldon Johnson led the team with 26 points off the bench while Devin Vassell had 22 of his own. Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, four assists, and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes of gametime, as well. The Spurs have a healthy lineup as they enter Utah.
The Jazz are 26-31, and they are on a five-game losing streak. Utah is coming off a pretty bad loss against the Charlotte Hornets. In their win over the Spurs earlier this season, Lauri Markannen dropped 31 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 24 points off the bench, Collin Sexton had 20, but no other player scored more than 11. The Jazz are healthy heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Jazz Odds
San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +220
Utah Jazz: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -270
Over: 240.5 (-110)
Under: 240.5 (-110)
How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports Southwest
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs should be able to put up some points in this game as Utah does not play well defensively. Utah allows the fifth-most points per game at 120.6. The Jazz also allow the 10th-highest field goal percentage, second-highest three-point percentage, and 10th-most offensive rebounds per game. The Jazz are constantly allowing easy shots, and second-chance opportunities this season. The Spurs have to take advantage of this, and hit their shots.
When the Spurs score 120 points or more this season, they are 7-8. When they score 115 points or more, they have gotten 10 of their 11 wins. San Antonio will not win any low-scoring games. Their best chance at winning, or covering the spread at the very least, is to put up a lot of points. This is very possible against the Jazz.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
Just like Utah, San Antonio allows 120.6 points per game. The Spurs have struggled defensively all season, and it reflects in their season record. The Spurs also allow the seventh-highest field goal percentage, fifth-highest three-point percentage, and they are prone to turning the ball over giving other teams transition opportunities. The Jazz should be able to put up points in this game with ease.
Utah has put up 130 points on the Spurs already this season. They do not have to score this much Sunday night, but 120 points would go a long way. 120 points seems like a lot, but it something that happens often against San Antonio. The Spurs have allowed that much 32 times this season. The Jazz have scored that many points 28 times, and they are 19-9 in those games. As long as the Jazz continue their scoring, they will win.
Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick
I have a feeling this game is going to be high-scoring. I also have a feeling the Jazz are going to end their losing streak. The Jazz are my pick to cover the spread and win the game.
Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz -6.5 (-112), Over 240.5 (-110)