During preseason, coaches tend to focus on assessing the players they have on the roster and evaluating which members of the current roster are deserving of minutes. But that doesn't mean that teams can't have fun during this time. In fact, during preseason's more exhibition-style nature, it is the perfect time for NBA teams to find the little things within the game that bring them joy. And on Friday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr found one of them as he decided to pit Stephen Curry, the 6'3 guard, against San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who stands at 7'4, in the opening tip.

That, of course, only had one outcome written all over it. As expected, the Spurs rookie won the tip, despite the Warriors' star best efforts; Curry, in fact, seemed like he was having so much fun, and he couldn't wait to jump as high as he could to try and win the tip against all odds. He was raring to go, his legs shaking, but in the end, Curry could only reach as high as Wembanyama's wrist, and the Spurs rookie didn't even jump all that high to begin with.

Even Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, a master comedian in his own right, couldn't help but tip his cap to Warriors HC Steve Kerr for his call to roll with Stephen Curry to oppose Victor Wembanyama.

“I thought that was pretty funny. It was great. Steve's got a great sense of humor,” Popovich said, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

This is high praise coming from the legendary Spurs coach; Gregg Popovich is the same person who, at the start of a regular-season game against the Phoenix Suns over 15 years ago, decided to foul Shaquille O'Neal as a joke in reference to the Hack-a-Shaq strategy his team employed against them in the prior postseason.

Of course, Steve Kerr only learned from the best; he spent four seasons under the tutelage of Popovich during his playing days, and he has employed plenty of the Spurs' strategies over the years as the Warriors have emerged into a dynasty.