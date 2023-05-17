Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

San Antonio Spurs fans went absolutely crazy after winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. If that was not obvious on Twitter, then look no further than a recent video that is now going viral.

In the said clip, Spurs fans watching the NBA Draft Lottery (in a bar which we could only assume is in San Antonio) went berserk and cheered so hard after the team got the no. 1 pick in the draft and the rights to take Wembanyama.

It was absolute pandemonium, but who could blame them? The Spurs are set to have a generational talent in Wemby, who could well succeed Tim Duncan as the next great San Antonio big man.

Spurs fans ERUPTED after landing the No. 1 overall pick and the ability to select Victor Wembanyama 🗣️ 🚨 VOLUME WARNING 🚨 (via @RealTomPetrini) pic.twitter.com/vgQICNSrAZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

Not to mention that the Spurs absolutely beat the competition in the process. Both the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets had a 14.0% chance to land the top pick, similar to the Spurs’ odds. Not only did the two teams miss out on the no. 1 spot, but Detroit and Houston also fell to no. 5 and no. 4, respectively.

The Spurs have been looking for that next franchise cornerstone, and Victor Wembanyama is expected to be that for the team as they usher into a new era. Along with Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan, Wemby is set to lead the youth movement of San Antonio.

Of course there will be a lot of expectations on Wembanyama once he comes to the Spurs, but it doesn’t look like the team and the fanbase will have to worry about his confidence.