There is no shortage of hype surrounding the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, heading into the 2023-24 season. He recently received plenty of attention during a preseason scrimmage. San Antonio Spurs and NBA fans in general cannot wait to see him play this year. With all of the expectations and hype comes pressure though. Spurs guard Keldon Johnson recently explained why Wembanyama can find success amid that pressure.

“It’s amazing, man. He’s probably one of the most humble people I’ve ever been around,” Johnson said of Wembanyama, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “There’s a lot of hype around him, but I feel like that doesn’t bother him. That doesn’t change who he is as a person. Every day, Vic’s smiling, happy, ready to go out here and learn and play, and there’s no complaints. And I feel he’s going to make us better, not only on the court, off the court as well. He’s a great human being.”

Spurs: Keldon Johnson says Victor Wembanyama isn't bothered by the hype

It's one thing for Victor Wembanyama to remain calm and collected in front of the cameras. It's another thing for him to maintain that same composure behind closed doors. Johnson provided a behind-the-scenes look of sorts at who Wembanyama really is.

And if Johnson is correct in his assessment, Spurs fans have every right to be excited for the future.

Wembanyama is obviously talented and nobody will deny that. Having him become a leader and beloved off-the-court star is important though. He's already turned into the face of the franchise, with fans hoping he can lead the Spurs back to the NBA Finals at some point.

It takes a team to win though. The Spurs are developing an impressive core of players with Keldon Johnson and others set to help Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio for years to come.

It will be fascinating to see how Wembanyama performs during his rookie season. Based on Johnson's statement, Spurs fans can expect him to be fully ready for the campaign.