The San Antonio Spurs are just 13-48 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference. However, they have Victor Wembanyama, who is a generational talent that will change the trajectory of this franchise for many years to come. What Wembanyama has done in such a short amount of time is magical, especially given that he can be a force on both ends of the court. It seems like Wemby makes history and does something special every single night he takes the court. However, he may not be able to do so on Tuesday night, when the Spurs face off against the Houston Rockets, due to landing on the injury report. This has led many to ask: Is Victor Wembanyama playing vs. the Rockets on Tuesday night?
Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Rockets
Wembanyama is on a collision course with the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. The 2023 first overall pick has been dominant as of late and is really starting to showcase his all-around game rather than just his length. In fact, Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games, including six straight double-doubles. He has also done so while not missing a game since January 19.
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Wemby finds himself in danger of missing his seventh game of the season due to what the team is calling left shoulder soreness. The Spurs currently have the rookie listed as questionable to play on their injury report as of Tuesday morning.
In a total of 55 games this season, Wembanyama has averaged 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The French phenom currently leads all players across the NBA in blocked shots with 186 total blocks this season. The next closest player is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, with 158 total blocks.
If Wembanyama is unable to play against the Rockets, Zach Collins will assume the starting center duties for San Antonio. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dominick Barlow would also be candidates to see their minutes increase off the bench if the Spurs were to be without their rookie star.
So when it comes to the question of whether Victor Wembanyama is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer will be determined later on.