As the dust settles on the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, attention turns to the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, where the San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a unique position. Keep in mind that they are coming off a campaign where they finished with the second-worst win-loss record in the league. Now, they have the No. 1 overall draft pick and, presumably, French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Still, rumors are swirling that the Spurs may consider parting ways with their highly coveted draft pick. Now, brace yourselves, as we dive into the realm of the fantastical. Here we will look at the totally unrealistic trade offer the San Antonio Spurs would need to trade their No. 1 pick.

With the potential to secure 7’3 French sensation Victor Wembanyama, a prodigious center whose mere presence on the court could redefine the game, the Spurs hold a ticket to a promising future. Yet, whispers in the basketball world suggest that the franchise’s appetite for risk and ambition knows no bounds. We explore one absolutely mind-boggling possibility, imagining an unrealistic trade scenario that would require a seismic shift in the NBA landscape to even be considered. Strap in as we embark on an adrenaline-fueled proposal via a wild and unlikely trade offer, where fantasy meets basketball reality.

Now let’s look at the totally unrealistic trade offer the Spurs would need to trade their No.1 overall pick.

Spurs get Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic for their No. 1 pick

Yes, you read that right. And no, you’re not dreaming. Well, maybe we are because we just proposed such an insane trade scenario.

However, take your favorite adult beverage and just dive in with us for a bit here. Maybe, somewhere in the realm where NBA 2K meets the real NBA Draft, something so unlikely could actually happen.

Spurs acquire Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

Sixers acquire Spurs’ 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, Tim Hardaway Jr., Doug McDermott, and Zach Collins.

Mavs acquire Spurs 2024 first-round draft pick, James Harden, Devonte Graham, and Keldon Johnson.

This trade would be so unlikely and unthinkable that should it actually happen, it would absolutely shake up the fabric of the NBA.

Having said that, let’s suspend our disbelief even for a moment. Keep in mind that both Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic are in current states of frustration. Embiid’s Sixers just got eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, while Doncic’s Mavs did not even make it to the NBA Play-in Tournament.

Assuming Embiid is tired of repeated postseason failures and Doncic contemplates a change in scenery, maybe teaming up would not be the worst choice.

Does it make sense for the Spurs, though? Would they trade their future franchise star for a bigger opportunity to win now? Honestly, it might not be the worst thing. As tantalizing as Wembanyama is, until he plays on the court, we still don’t what kind of player he’ll be. Could Wemby be the generational talent we all expect him to be? Would he be Yao Ming 2.0? Would he be a bust? It’s not yet a sure thing.

On the flip side, you know what you’re getting with Embiid and Doncic. You have the 2023 NBA regular season MVP with the 2018 Euroleague MVP. These are two of the absolute best players on the planet. Their skill sets can actually complement each other. Both are also in the primes of their careers. Imagine both Embiid and Doncic under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich. That would be absolutely crazy good. And for sure they’d attract veterans who could round out a roster built around their talents.

Now, sure, we can argue that this won’t make sense because Embiid would be joining a loaded Western Conference. However, we wager that there’s really no better time than now to do so. The Warriors are in decline. The Suns and Lakers aren’t getting any younger. The Clippers are always in a state of flux, and the Grizzlies face so much uncertainty. Having Embiid and Doncic on a single team would tip the balance in San Antonio’s favor and make them instant playoff contenders if not title favorites.

As for the other teams in this three-team fantasy trade, both the Sixers and Mavs would benefit, too. The Sixers would basically greenlight a true rebuild. What better way to do it than with Wembanyama as the centerpiece, right? Meanwhile, in Dallas, they’d build around James Harden with younger pieces and more picks. That should be interesting, assuming Kyrie Irving doesn’t re-sign with them, of course.

This is also the true leverage of having the No. 1 overall draft pick. It’s not a surefire ticket to success. However, it’s a great key to open doors to myriad possibilities for the future. You cannot really buy that kind of leverage, but you sure as heck can shop it around and see if there’s anyone bonkers enough to take the bait.