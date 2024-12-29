ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs will head to the Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a Western Conference showdown at the Target Center as we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Spurs lead the head-to-head series 95-42. Recently, the Wolves defeated the Spurs 106-92 on December 15, 2024, after the Spurs won the first game 113-103 on November 2, 2024. The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the Spurs over 10 games. Additionally, they are 4-1 against them in the past five games at the Target Center.

Here are the Spurs-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Timberwolves Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports North and FanDuel Sports Spurs

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs won a defensive struggle against the Brooklyn Nets, winning despite not getting a good offensive performance from Victor Wembanyama. Despite that, they found a way to overcome adversity and win. It was also a nice bounceback after their loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

Wembanyama has been their best player for the majority of the season. Yet, last night's game was a great example of how the Spurs have matured and can win games even when their best player does not have his best offensive performance. Even with his struggles, Wembanyama still led the Spurs in scoring with 19 points. But the Spurs also got some good performances from Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson off the bench.

Wembanyama has gotten to face the Wolves twice this season. Curiously, he did better in the loss than in the win. Wembanyama had 17 points while shooting 7 for 15 in the win in November but managed 20 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 8 for 20 in the loss two weeks ago. Ultimately, Jeremy Sochan also had a similar story, as he scored 19 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 7 for 10 in the win and 17 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 7 for 10 in the loss.

Yet, the common factor was ball-handling and the board battle. Wembanyama and Sochan combined for six turnovers in the win and had nine in the loss. Another critical factor was the play of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. Significantly, they combined for 29 points in the win but 17 (with Paul shooting 0 for 5) in the loss.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama and Sochan can continue to produce on offense while also limiting their mistakes. Additionally, they need good basketball from Paul and Barnes.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards led a 16-point comeback win against the Houston Rockets, continuing the momentum the Timberwolves built over Christmas Day. It was a welcome reprieve in what has been an erratic season for the Timberwolves, with numerous struggles sandwiched in between some great moments.

Edwards had 26 points while shooting 10 for 21, including 3 for 7, in the win over the Spurs. Conversely, he had 21 points while turning the rock over three times in the loss earlier this season. Julius Randle was a weird story, scoring 21 points in the win but 11 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Overall, Jaden McDaniels played a more important role in measuring each game. McDaniels had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals in the win and just seven points and three rebounds in the loss.

The Timberwolves were also more aggressive in forcing turnovers when they beat the Spurs two weeks ago. That was not the case in the first showdown, as they were unable to take control of this game. Winning the board battle requires Randle and Rudy Gobert to box out and dominate the rim.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards, Randle, and McDaniels can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they must force turnovers and win the board battle, with Gobert and Randle taking charge.

Final Spurs-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are 16-15 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 13-17 against the odds. Moreover, the Spurs are 7-6 against the spread on the road, while the Wolves are 4-10 against the odds at home. The Spurs are 12-13 against the spread when facing Western Conference opponents, while the Wolves are 10-12 against the odds when facing Western Conference foes.

The Spurs have played gritty basketball lately. Moreover, they seem capable of winning any game and beating any team, as evidenced by their close loss to the Knicks. Because of these underlying factors, I have the Spurs finding a way to bounce back from the loss from two weeks ago, competing with the Timberwolves and covering the spread on the road.

Final Spurs-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs: +7 (-110)