The upcoming Shawn Levy-directed Star Wars movie could be adding Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Gosling is in talks for the upcoming Star Wars movie. While details about the project are being kept under wraps, THR notes that it is “meant to be a stand-alone movie.” Additionally, it is “unconnected” to the Skywalker Saga.

Gosling's casting is coming “late-in-the-game,” according to THR's report. Levy is currently busy with other projects, such as his boy band project starring Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

However, Gosling's interest in the movie has reportedly “shifted the Star Wars project into hyperspace,” meaning the process is now being expedited. If he officially signs a deal to star in it, expect more developments soon.

If the Barbie star is added to the project, he will mark one of the first A-listers to join the franchise. As THR notes, the original Star Wars trilogy featured up-and-comers like Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher, who later became big names. The newer sequel trilogy featured Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and John Boyega in the main roles.

The prequel trilogy did have Liam Neeson in the cast. He was coming off an Oscar nomination for his performance in Schindler's List a few years prior.

THR notes that this is not Gosling's first time circling a Star Wars project. He was reportedly “name-checked” for a role in 2013 along with Zac Efron. The role later became Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

Will Ryan Gosling join Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie?

We will have to wait and see if Gosling's involvement becomes official. As THR said, if Gosling's casting becomes official, more details will come as the production kicks into gear.

Gosling is coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. He played Ken in the blockbuster, pairing him with Margot Robbie's Barbie. At the 2024 Oscars ceremony, he performed the hit song “I'm Just Ken” from it as well.

Previously, Gosling gained notoriety for his roles in Remember the Titans, The Notebook, Half Nelson, and Blue Jasmine. Throughout the 2010s, he had key roles in Drive, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, and First Man.

More recently, he has taken on roles in The Gray Man, Barbie, and The Fall Guy. He also produced Wolf Man, which he was originally going to star in before dropping out. Christopher Abbott took his place in the production.

Levy's upcoming Star Wars movie will reportedly reunite him with This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project scribe Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars has been a small-screen franchise in recent years. Disney+ has produced series like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ashoka.

However, the franchise will return to the big screen sooner or later. The Mandalorian & Grogu, written and directed by Jon Favreau, will be released on May 22, 2026. That is the next movie slated for release.

There are other film projects coming soon as well. The Daisy Ridley-led Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy movie is coming at some point. Dave Filoni, James Mangold, Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, and Taika Waititi all have big screen projects in the works as well.