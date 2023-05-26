A fan-favorite actor who has played a few characters in the Star Wars universe — including some legendary ones — is set to return in the upcoming Ahsoka series according to a new report.

One Take News reported that Temuera Morrison will be making his return to the Star Wars galaxy far, far away in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Not only that, but Morrison will be playing the fan-favorite character Captain Rex, who you may remember from the various animated Star Wars series including The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Tales of the Jedi.

Dee Bradley Baker voiced the character in its animated iterations, but Morrison will put on the helmet in the upcoming Ahsoka series. OTN added that it’s unclear if Rex appears in the present day or if it’s through flashbacks and whether or not Morrison plays any other clone characters.

While Ahsoka would mark the first time Morrison has played Rex, it’s far from his first time in the Star Wars universe. He made his debut way back in 2002’s Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett and also provided the voice for clone troopers. He would then appear as Commander Cody in Revenge of the Sith (along with voicing cone troopers again). It’d then be 15 years before he returned to the Star Wars universe, but once he returned, he has not looked back. His first return was in The Mandalorian where he most prominently played the legendary Boba Fett. He’d also voice clone troopers before returning as Boba Fett in two more series, Visions and The Book of Boba Fett. He also appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi in a cameo capacity.

Outside of Star Wars, Temeura Morrison is not short on work. He’ll reprise his role of Tom Curry from Aquaman in both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Ahsoka will premiere in August on Disney+.