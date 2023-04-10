Star Wars Celebration may be wrapping up today, but that doesn’t mean that the last day would be void of announcements. The animated series, The Bad Batch, received a huge update from Disney regarding its next season.

Executive producers Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Athena Portillo took to the stage to announce that The Bad Batch will get a third and final season that will premiere in 2024 on Disney+.

The Bad Batch serves as both a sequel and spin-off of the popular Clone Wars animated series that ran from 2008-2014 and was later revived in 2020 for an extra season. It was created by Dave Filoni and brought back Dee Bradley Baker who voiced Captain Rex and various other clone troopers in The Clone Wars and Rebels and follows a group of clone troopers — known as Clone Force 99, or as the Bad Batch — dealing with the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

The first season of The Bad Batch ran from May 4, 2021, until August 13 of that same year. Season 2 ran earlier this year from January 4 until March 29. Both seasons have been received well by critics, with the first season currently holding an 86% from critics based on 93 reviews and the second season going up to a 90% — albeit on 20 reviews.

The Bad Batch wasn’t the only animated Star Wars project to receive an update today. A new trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 — the anime anthology series — was also released. You can check out the official announcement from Star Wars below.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now.