Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs have officially arrived as the Dallas Stars look to stave off elimination once again as they face off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

With their backs up against the wall, the Dallas Stars did everything in their power to live to see another day and that’s exactly what they did. Although it took an extra period to get the job done in overtime, the hero ended up being Joe Pavelski as he found the back of the net to help his team win 3-2 at home.

Although Vegas would’ve loved to bring out the brooms to sweep Dallas in four games, they will be backed by a raucous crowd that is only three periods of stellar play away from punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. With the entire hockey world watching this one, can Vegas become the center of the hockey universe in the coming weeks?

Here are the Stars-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-210)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 5.5 (-108)

Under: 5.5 (-112)

How To Watch Stars vs. Knights

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The one thing that the Stars did a stellar job in during their Game 4 triumph was the fact that they came up clutch when it mattered most, they possessed uncanny goaltending play by Jake Oettinger, and even a refuse-to-lose mentality from their superstar playmaking skater in Jason Robertson who ended up shooting 11 of Dallas’ 42 shots on goal. Simply put, it was an impressive team win by the Stars with their season on the line.

Not only will Dallas have to have a similar performance if they want to officially make this a series, but a sustained effort in the power-play department will ultimately decide whether or not Dallas can keep their season alive. On Thursday, the Stars went 2-2 on the extra-man advantage and did a splendid job in capitalizing on Vegas’ mistakes. This is clearly a recipe for success, and we could end up seeing a Game 6 if Dallas follows this formula.

Even more so, it will be a huge help for the Stars’ chances to cover the spread if they can play a physical brand of hockey by laying the lumber on the Golden Knights up against the boards and making Vegas feel every single second while out on the ice. Not only will this lead to an abundant amount of loose pucks coming away in their possession, but using their defense to translate their offense into a high-octane attack will do wonders in regards to finding a way to cover.

Why The Knights Could Cover The Spread

Throughout the best-of-seven series, it is often times the fourth and clinching game of a series that proves to be the most difficult contest to put in the win column. This happened to be the exact case on Thursday as it was the Stars that played with more desperation with their season on the line.

Of course, Dallas finding a way to win on the road in a hostile environment will prove to be far more difficult than what they were able to achieve by winning Game 4 especially if Vegas can produce offensively by getting multiple skaters involved. Believe it or not, but Vegas can attack a defense with many different names. In fact, Vegas’ top three skaters in Marchessault, Barbashev, and Roy each have four points in this round which its a further testament of how deep this Golden Knights squad really is. If the Stars let this dynamic trio get going early, it could get ugly.

You can’t say enough good things about the job that net-minder Adin Hill has been able to do in his nine games played and seven straight starts during this postseason. Throughout Vegas’ mighty playoff run, Hill has posted a 6-2 record with a .938 save percentage. Even more so, Hill has been impressive even during losses as he was able to stop 39 of 42 Dallas shots on goal as he showcased major grit despite the defeat. Truly, Hill is finding his footing in a big way in between the posts and he is clearly Vegas’ best option in net as these playoffs march on.

Final Stars-Knights Prediction & Pick

With another crack at it to send Dallas home for good, expect Vegas to come out with a sense of urgency to put the Stars away early.

Final Stars-Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+172)