We have a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 game scheduled against the Tennessee Titans. After a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, the Steelers want to bounce back and secure a win against the Titans. As the Steelers prepare to face the Titans, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers Lost in Week 8

The Steelers lost to the Jaguars in Week 8 with a score of 20-10. The Jaguars' defense kept the Steelers' offense in check, and the Jaguars' offense was able to overcome their mistakes to secure their fifth straight victory. The Steelers' offense struggled to move the ball, and they needed four possessions before picking up a single first down. To make matters worse, Steelers' quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game early due to an injury. This added insult to injury for the Steelers.

Meanwhile, Jaguars' quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, threw for 292 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jaguars' running back, Travis Etienne, also did well. He scored a 56-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence. The Jaguars' defense kept the Steelers in check for long stretches, and the Jaguars outgained the Steelers 377-261. The loss dropped the Steelers to 4-3 and muddied the waters for the second half of the season. The Steelers offense was once again the story, and they will need to improve if they hope to make a playoff run.

Pickett Plays

Kenny Pickett, who had been dealing with a rib injury, was marked as a full participant in Wednesday's practice report. As such, he should play without any injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Titans. Recall that Pickett had to exit the previous Sunday's loss to the Jaguars due to a rib injury. However, he had already expressed his intention to play on Thursday, and this has now been confirmed in the final Week 9 injury report from the Steelers.

With QB Ryan Tannehill sidelined with an ankle injury, Pickett will face off against 2023 second-round draft pick Will Levis. Pickett will be supported by a fully healthy wide receiver group that includes Diontae Johnson. He received 14 targets in Week 8, marking his second game back after returning from injured reserve. We expect Pickett to compete in Week 9. He should have upwards of 220 yards with one touchdown.

Diontae Dominates

In the Steelers' Week 8 loss to the Jaguars, Johnson secured eight receptions out of 14 targets for 85 yards. Although Johnson briefly limped off the field in the second half, he quickly returned to the game. Furthermore, he caught passes from Mitch Trubisky in the second half after Pickett left the game due to a rib injury. Despite these challenges, Johnson remained effective. Again, he was targeted 14 times, which was a significant increase from his first two performances of the year. Remember that he was targeted just six times in each of those games. Although Johnson's efficiency was not at its peak on Sunday, it was encouraging to see his share of targets grow during his second week back from a hamstring injury.

Now with Pickett expected to start on Thursday night, we hope that he will continue to direct passes to Johnson. Against the Titans, who currently rank seventh in fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, Johnson should be considered a possible breakout candidate.

Najee Not Nice

In the Steelers' Week 8 defeat to Jacksonville, Najee Harris rushed seven times for only 13 yards and secured all five of his targets for 42 yards. Harris had an average of just 1.9 yards per carry on Sunday. That marked the third-lowest figure of his career. Nevertheless, his production was boosted by his effectiveness as a receiver. Jaylen Warren, another running back, also struggled with only 19 yards on five rushing attempts, but Harris' performance did little to make a case for an increased role in the backfield. So far this season, Harris has carried the ball 84 times for 313 yards and a touchdown while catching 13 of 16 targets for 94 yards over the first seven games. We think he will continue to struggle on the ground in Week 9 against the Titans.

Steelers Steal It

Rookie QB Will Levis gave the Titans' offense a fresh outlook in his inaugural NFL start. However, his first start took place at home against the Falcons. In this upcoming game, Levis will be on the road, facing a formidable Steelers defense led by TJ Watt. A road game against the Steelers, especially for a rookie making only his second start, is bound to be a challenging endeavor.

On the flip side, Kenny Pickett will start for the Steelers. We predict the Steelers will have just enough offensive prowess to secure a victory on Thursday night. Although Levis made a great NFL debut, the Steelers' defense should contain the rookie and provide Kenny Pickett with the support needed to rebound from a tough loss in this home game.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a crucial showdown with the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. This should feature a rejuvenated Kenny Pickett leading the offense. Diontae Johnson's resurgence and Najee Harris' dual-threat capabilities are key focal points for the Steelers' attack. On the other side of the ball, the Steelers defense, spearheaded by TJ Watt, will pose a significant challenge for Titans rookie QB Will Levis. As the stage is set for a Thursday night clash, football enthusiasts can anticipate an intense battle where the Steelers will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage. They should also maximize their stout defense to secure a much-needed win.