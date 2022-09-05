Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle

For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.

Simply put, Roethlisberger is one of the greatest to ever throw a football, and the Steelers will be hard-pressed to replace the six-time Pro Bowler’s contributions.

But the time has come for the Steelers to find someone to fill the franchise icon’s shoes, and there’s no one better to ask than Roethlisberger as to who’s the more deserving candidate between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

In the debut episode of Ben Roethlisberger’s new podcast, titled Footbahlin, he shared why he thought Trubisky was the superior choice to spearhead the Steelers’ offense.

“I do, in my opinion, feel that it’s Mitch’s job. He hasn’t done anything to lose the job,” Roethlisberger explained. “He’s played well enough as the starter. But ultimately, it’s gonna be coach T’s decision.”

Trubisky is a former Pro Bowl selection back in 2018 with the Chicago Bears, but was relegated to backup duty with the Buffalo Bills last season. The Steelers and Roethlisberger are well aware of everything Trubisky can bring to the able, and Roethlisberger has utmost confidence that Trubisky can regain his form in Pittsburgh colors.

“I think Mitch is a great leader, a great football player. He’s a great athlete. He’s a good quarterback. He’s the guy that they brought […] in here for a reason,” Roethlisberger added.

Ben Roethlisberger also said that Trubisky can act as a mentor for the rookie Pickett, who impressed the Steelers legend with his potential, as Trubisky’s experience could rub off on the young quarterback who played for the University of Pittsburgh

“I think he’s gonna mentor Kenny and I think he’ll help Kenny a lot. I think Kenny’s had a great summer. […] So I think he’s really come along fast,” Roethlisberger said.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals for their season debut on Sunday, September 11, at 1 PM ET.