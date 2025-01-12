On Saturday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024-25 season came to an unceremonious end with a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The game was a rematch of the same contest that took place in Baltimore just two weeks ago and largely played out the same way, with the Ravens decimating the Steelers' defensive unit throughout the evening.

Despite their defensive struggles, the Steelers weren't much better on the offensive side of the ball, as the team struggled through a very quiet first half before Russell Wilson was finally able to connect on some down-field passes when it was essentially too late.

One person who didn't get a ton of opportunity was Cordarrelle Patterson, who didn't play a single snap of offense in the loss vs the Ravens.

After the game, Patterson took to his Instagram account to post a NSFW story of himself outside, writing, “Guess I'll shovel snow since I can't touch the field n s***” with some laughing emojis, per Steelers Depot on X.

Patterson indeed didn't get a ton of run this season for the Steelers despite playing for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who loved using Patterson as a weapon when the two were both members of the Atlanta Falcons.

Same old story for the Steelers

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016 and haven't come particularly close to doing so either, constantly finding themselves behind the eight ball in their Wild Card round matchups over their last several appearances and being unable to make up much ground.

Head coach Mike Tomlin kept his streak of .500 or better seasons intact this year, but questions about his viability as head coach of the team moving forward will continue to grow louder following this latest playoff disappointment.

The Steelers now face an offseason filled with more questions than answers, particularly at the quarterback position, as neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson were particularly noteworthy this year.

The Steelers will now look ahead to the NFL Draft, which will take place in April.