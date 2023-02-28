The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room could potentially feature no changes from the 2022 to 2023 NFL season. Steelers General Manager Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday that he is leaving the door open in regard to bringing back Mason Rudolph as Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback.

“We have a great relationship, good conversation with Mason,” Khan said when asked about Mason Rudolph returning to the Steelers next season. “The door is still open.”

Rudolph backed up Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, who split time as the Steelers’ starting quarterback last season. It marked the first time since 2018 that Rudolph didn’t attempt a single pass in a regular-season game. Rudolph doesn’t have a contract with Pittsburgh and is headed for free agency.

The Steelers selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Rudolph has a 5-4-1 career record as a starter with 16 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and an 80.9 passer rating in 17 total games.

Trubisky started the first four games of the 2022 season. Trubisky left Pittsburgh’s Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, and Pickett became the team’s full-time starter. The Steelers hope that Pickett is their franchise quarterback, but Khan is interested in keeping Trubisky as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 quarterback.

“Mitch has been awesome since the day he got here,” Khan said. “How he’s been with Kenny has been great. I want Mitch around.”

The Steelers gave Trubisky a two-year contract worth more than $14 million in the 2022 season. When Pittsburgh selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Trubisky’s days as the team’s starting quarterback were clearly numbered.

Overall, Pickett put up poor numbers as a rookie. The only quarterback picked in the first round of last year’s draft, Pickette completed 63% of his passes for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Pickett closed out the season strong, going 5-1 in his last six starts, including comeback victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.