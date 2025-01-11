The Pittsburgh Steelers limped into the playoffs, losing four straight games to fall to 10-7 on the season. The offense struggled immensely during that four-game stretch, averaging less than 14.3 points per game. The Steelers desperately need a spark as they prepare to take on their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card round.

However, Pittsburgh may have found an in-house solution for their moribund offensive attack. The team plans to employ backup quarterback Justin Fields against Baltimore with the hope that he can get the Steelers’ offense moving, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X.

“They have prepared packages for Justin Fields to use tonight. He is finally fully healthy. I think it’s pretty clear Russell Wilson has struggled a little bit over the course of the last month, just hasn’t really run the offense as it needs to be run. So, yes, they could potentially use Justin Fields as a spark for their offense. Something they have considered the last couple weeks, could do it tonight,” Rapoport added.

Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record filling in for an injured Wilson at the start of the season. However, once Wilson was healthy enough to return to practice, he was named the team’s starting QB. The decision appeared prescient as Wilson immediately elevated the Steelers’ passing attack and led the team to a 6-1 record over his first seven starts.

Can Justin Fields get the Steelers’ offense back on track?

However, Wilson and the Steelers stalled out over the last month of the regular season. While Pittsburgh once had control of the AFC North and boasted a 10-3 record, the team dropped four consecutive games to playoff-level competition, including a 34-17 loss to the Ravens, in which Wilson was held to 217 yards with two touchdowns and two turnovers.

Fields had been dealing with an abdominal issue but he was deemed healthy enough to play in Week 18 and he’s good to go for the first round of the playoffs. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith realizes the Steelers are in desperate need of a spark and he’s open to using Fields in conjunction with Wilson against Baltimore.

While star defender T.J. Watt has a chip on his shoulder as he looks for his first career playoff win and running back Najee Harris is considered the Steelers’ X-Factor for the matchup against Baltimore, the game could come down to Pittsburgh’s quarterback play. If Fields can add a new dimension to the offense, the Steelers have a chance against the Ravens, who will be playing without top wideout Zay Flowers.

The two AFC North rivals face off in the Wild Card round Saturday evening.