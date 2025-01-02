The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to bounce back in Week 18, and end their three-game losing skid after receiving a positive injury report on Thursday. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) are off the injury report and good to go Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Donte Jackson (back) is questionable, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Porter Jr. has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. His presence will be a huge boost to a Steelers secondary that was recently carved up by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. It was Porter's first absence of the season.

As for Jackson, who's been the team's interceptions leader this season with five, he may need to continue recovering from the back injury that hampered him against the Chiefs in Week 17.

Steelers have a rebound opportunity for the defense in Week 18

Porter has operated as one of the Steelers' best defensive backs in his second NFL campaign. He's blossomed more into a shutdown corner in Year 2, recording 64 tackles. A huge improvement from his rookie year where he only had 43.

As the Steelers prepare for the AFC playoffs, defense is going to become the biggest component to winning games. Porter should have a quality test in Week 18 against the Bengals, guarding the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Steelers will have a healthy Fields available, as well. It'll be interesting to see how head coach Mike Tomlin wants to proceed on offense in the regular-season finale. Russell Wilson has been struggling, albeit in tough matchups, of late. The team definitely wants to see him put together a strong performance before their first playoff game, but Fields may also see some snaps under center in case the Steelers are forced to give him another shot.