During the latter half of Saturday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had to leave the game with what looked like a head injury, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“Steelers RB Najee Harris is being evaluated for a head injury, and he is questionable,” Rapoport wrote.

Though he was questionable after Harris suffered the head injury, he returned to the game not long after, closing out the final game of the regular season.

Since he could return, it appears the fourth-year running back avoided serious injury.

And while Harris made his way back onto the field, it wouldn't be enough to earn the win, as Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh 19-17.

In the Week 18 loss, Harris led the rushing attack, carrying the ball 12 times for 36 yards and a touchdown. As a receiver, Harris caught four passes, adding 20 yards to his total.

With this loss, the door is open for the Bengals to squeak their way into the AFC Playoff Picture after a 4-8 start.

Steelers' Week 18 loss leaves Bengals alive in playoff hunt

Following their poor start to the 2024 season, many had written the Bengals off as a team incapable of making a run for the playoffs.

With the injuries to their offensive line, along with how poorly their defense has played all season, fans didn't expect a playoff run from Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

However, going into Sunday's Week 18 action, Cincinnati's chances of making the postseason remain alive.

For a chance to squeak into the playoffs, the Bengals need the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos to both lose their matchups.

If one or the other doesn't happen, Burrow and the Bengals pack their bags for the offseason. However, if both teams lose on Sunday, there's a large chance Burrow's MVP case becomes a lot stronger, as the Bengals would be playoff-bound after a disastrous start to the season.