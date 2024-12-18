The Pittsburgh Steelers were not able to end their 59-year losing streak in Philadelphia as the Eagles came away with an easy victory in Week 15’s battle of Pennsylvania. Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t too concerned about his team’s loss to Philadelphia but Rex Ryan has serious reservations about Pittsburgh.

When discussing the game on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Ryan sounded the alarm, saying that Steelers fans should be panicking after the 27-13 loss on Sunday, per Steelers Now.

“They’re not as good as their record says they are. I mean, they really aren’t. He’s [Mike Tomlin’s] a great coach, don’t get me wrong, but ever since Russ took over – and this is why I never… I liked Justin Fields better. The impact that Russ has had on the rushing game, they’re absolutely atrocious running the football now. Look, that was to be expected. You don’t have Justin Fields running the ball… But they are winning at a 37 percent success rate, averaging an incredible 3.8 yards per carry over that eight-game span,” Ryan said.

The Steelers fell to 10-4 on the season after their loss to the Eagles. The team is now 6-2 since naming Russell Wilson the starting quarterback. While Wilson has played well, opening up the passing game, Philadelphia shut the Steelers down in Week 15 allowing just 184 total yards of offense and keeping Pittsburgh off the scoreboard in the second half.

Steelers' QB Russell Wilson was held in check by the Eagles’ defense

The Eagles boast the best overall defense in the league and the Steelers were playing without their top wideout, as George Pickens was forced to sit out with a hamstring injury. Mike Williams’ plan to take over the WR1 role did not pan out as he was held to one reception for 15 yards. And, to Ryan’s point, Pittsburgh managed just 56 rushing yards against Philly.

Lead back Najee Harris took six carries for 14 yards, averaging 2.3 yards per tote. Harris also lost a critical fumble deep in Eagles’ territory in the third quarter that ended a scoring opportunity. The fumble was credited to Wilson but Harris acknowledged it was his mistake.

Adding injury to insult the Steelers lost star edge rusher TJ Watt to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Fortunately Watt’s X-rays came back negative and the team is hopeful that he won’t miss any time with the injury.

Despite the defeat the Steelers clinched a playoff berth in Week 15 thanks to losses by the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh is in the midst of a brutal schedule with three games in 10 days. The Steelers next take on the Baltimore Ravens in a huge divisional matchup on Saturday before playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.