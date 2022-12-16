By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the Steelers get set to take on the Panthers in Week, Pittsburgh received an encouraging injury update on Najee Harris and a deflating update on Diontae Johnson. When healthy, both players play a pivotal role in the Steelers’ offense.

Pittsburgh released their Thursday injury report, which had surprise updates for both Harris and Johnson. Harris was listed as a full-participant after missing Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury. However, Johnson did not practice on Thursday with a hip injury of his own. He wasn’t listed on the injury report a day prior.

Harris dealt with an oblique injury heading into Week 14. He still managed to play against the Ravens, rushing 12 times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Johnson went through a hip injury of his own prior to the contest. Like Harris, he still went on to play against the Ravens. He caught six passes for 82 yards.

Despite their performances, the Steelers still went on to lose 16-14, bringing their record to 5-8 on the season. Their offense has struggled in 2022, ranking just 26th in NFL with 317.3 yards per game.

Harris and Johnson have done their best to carry the load. Harris is Pittsburgh’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 187 times for 704 yards and a touchdown. On the flip side, Johnson has been the Steelers’ best receiver, catching 67 passes for 647 yards.

As of Thursday, Harris looks much healthier than Johnson. But after both played in Week 14, the Steelers will be looking for both players to bounce back from their injuries and be difference makers against the Panther.