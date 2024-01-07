JJ and Derek Watt knows who should win DPOY.

In the eyes of his brothers, Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt is the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL season.

Derek Watt, who played with the Steelers from 2020 to 2022 shared a post on X declaring TJ as the Defensive Player of the Year while captioning it with “There Is No Argument!”

Former Houston Texans superstar, future Hall of Famer, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt also made it very clear who he thinks is the most deserving of the award.

“THE BEST IN THE ENTIRE WORLD!!! ARGUE WITH A WALL!!!,” the now-retired defensive end said.

TJ Watt dealing with injury amid Steelers' pursuit of playoff spot

Amid the praises of his brothers, TJ Watt suffered a concerning injury during Saturday's Week 17 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt exited the game in the third quarter and did not return due to a lower-body injury that was later diagnosed as a Grade 3 MCL sprain. It's a significant injury that will likely keep Watt out of action for several weeks, thus putting his availability for the NFL playoffs — if the Steelers make it — in great question. Before he left the matchup versus the Ravens, Watt had eight total tackles with two sacks and three tackles for losses. He also had a pair of quarterback hits.

Apart from TJ Watt, who won the DOPY in 2021, the likes of Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, and San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa are strong contenders for the award as well.