The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Denver to take on division rivals the Denver Broncos as they look to remain unbeaten through two weeks into the NFL season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Broncos prediction and pick.

Pittsburgh (1-0) went on the road to Atlanta to take on the new-look Falcons' offense and stifled Kirk Cousins sacking him twice and forcing 3 turnovers (2 interceptions and 1 fumble). Their defense is what was the driving factor in that game while newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields played game manager who managed just 6 field goals and no touchdowns for the entire game. The Steelers hope a full week of reps as the QB1 will help Fields get more comfortable and lead this offense to more points and another victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Denver (0-1) and their new-look offense with rookie quarterback Bo Nix struggled mightily on the road in Seattle Week 1 against the Seahawks. Nix threw for only 138 yards and 2 interceptions but had 35 yards on the ground with 1 rushing touchdown. Sean Payton is going to need to get more out of this supporting cast of the Broncos if they want to walk away with the win in their home opener in Week 2 against the Steelers.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Broncos Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -154

Denver Broncos: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Broncos

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, building on their strong start to the season.

Justin Field's continued growth and connection with his receiving corps will be a key factor. The young quarterback showed promise in Week 1, and he's set to exploit a Broncos secondary that struggled against the Seahawks. George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth should find success against Denver's secondary.

The Steelers' ground game, led by Najee Harris, is primed to dominate against a Broncos run defense that allowed 146 rushing yards in their season opener. This will help control the clock and keep Geno Smith off the field.

Defensively, the Steelers' formidable front seven, anchored by T.J. Watt, will put immense pressure on Wilson. The Broncos' offensive line showed vulnerabilities in Week 1, and Pittsburgh's pass rush should capitalize on this weakness.

Mike Tomlin's coaching acumen will be a decisive factor. His impressive record against rookie quarterbacks bodes well for the Steelers. Tomlin's ability to make in-game adjustments will give Pittsburgh an edge.

The Steelers' secondary, led by Minkah Fitzpatrick, should contain the Broncos' receiving threats, forcing Nix into uncomfortable situations and potentially creating turnovers.

Expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure a hard-fought victory on the road, improving their record to 2-0 and solidifying their position as early-season contenders in the AFC.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Denver Broncos are poised to secure a crucial home victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, despite a tough loss in their season opener.

The Broncos' defense, led by coordinator Vance Joseph, showed its potential in Week 1 by blitzing on 50% of opponent dropbacks, the highest rate in the league. This aggressive approach will put immense pressure on Justin Fields, forcing him into uncomfortable situations and potential turnovers.

Denver's secondary, anchored by Pat Surtain II, is well-equipped to contain the Steelers' receiving threats, particularly George Pickens. This will limit Pittsburgh's passing options and force them to rely on a run game that struggled in Week 1, ranking 28th in efficiency.

On offense, the Broncos will exploit the Steelers' vulnerabilities. Pittsburgh's defense allowed a high completion percentage on play-action passes last season, and Denver's offense, under new coordinator Arthur Smith, heavily utilized play-action in Week 1. This strategy should open up opportunities for Bo Nix and his receivers.

The home-field advantage at Mile High Stadium cannot be underestimated. The altitude factor will give the Broncos a physical edge as the game progresses, potentially wearing down the Steelers' defense.

While Mike Tomlin has an impressive record against rookie quarterbacks, Bo Nix's home debut, combined with Sean Payton's offensive expertise, should lead to improved performance from Week 1.

Final Steelers-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This should be a closely contested matchup between these two divisional rivals. However, the Steelers are just built more like a finished product than the Broncos at this point. The Steelers defense should get after Nix more than the Seahawks did a week ago spelling bad news for this Broncos offense as Fields and company do just enough as they did in Week 1 to walk away with the ATS victory on the road in Week 2.

Final Steelers-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 (-115), Over 36.5 (-115)