Stephen A. Smith shared an extremely heartfelt moment with Howard University student Harmony Bailey during Friday's episode of First Take. Bailey, a junior broadcast journalism major, interviewed Stephen A. Smith as a child in 2010. Now, the moment has come full circle for Harmony Bailey and Stephen A. Smith.

Smith stood amazed by the moment as footage of Bailey and Smith's interview aired during First Take's ‘Student Q&A' segment,. Following the highlight of the interview, Smith proceeded to offer a substantial amount of advice for all broadcast journalism majors.

“First of all be addicted to the work and the process, don't be addicted to the finished product,” he said. “All that glitters ain't gold, so many people get caught up in the results.”

Additionally, Smith highlighted his personal approach to succeeding in the media as someone who has saw an extreme amount of success.

“There's a grind that has to take place. You've got to be smart, and you work smart not just work hard.” If you are not committed to working hard, to being in pursuit of your dreams, you can't be trusted to do anything if you can't be trusted enough to work hard to pursue what you say you want.

Moreover, after Stephen A. Smith's encouraging sediment, Shannon Sharpe and Harmony Bailey engaged in an excellent conversation.

First, he asked Bailey if she was willing to give up her weekends since most sporting events occur on weekends. Bailey charismatically responded, “I am.”

Shannon responded, “When people write their goals down here, are you willing to write down what you're willing to sacrifice to get those goals?”

Again, Bailey showcased her drive to be successful, as she responded “yes, I'm willing to suffer now to be able to do what people can't do.”

After encouraging Bailey that she has the ability to accomplish her goals, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe then highlighted that they are both graduates of HBCU's.

Shannon Sharpe is a Savannah State alum, and Stephen A Smith. is a Winston-Salem State University alum. Both Sharpe and Smith constantly highlight and reflect upon their experiences as HBCU alumni on television.

Following their heartfelt discussion with Harmony Bailey, Smith and Sharpe have many more opportunities ahead pass along their knowledge to HBCU students.

First Take is on a three-school HBCU campus tour this fall after visiting Savannah State and Winston-Salem State last fall.

The show resumes it's HBCU tour on October 11th with a visit to Tennessee State University. First Take's early October visit lands on Tennessee State University's homecoming week.

First Take then wraps up their HBCU tour with a visit to the Atlanta University Center (AUC). Their final stop at the AUC coincides with the highly anticipated Battle of the AUC between Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.