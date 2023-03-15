My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Last year at WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring after nearly 20 years. He looked incredible for not wrestling a match in that long. His performance against Kevin Owens made fans believe he could compete in more matches in the future. WrestleMania is right around the corner, and people are speculating whether Steve Austin will return for yet another match. Numerous reports have come out about Austin’s availability at this year’s WrestleMania, but nobody knows whether he’ll return for another match.

The latest report is that WWE believes Steve Austin would compete at WrestleMania “under the right money and situation.” Fightful Select reports that a few pitches have been thrown Austin’s way. Right now, the name that has been floating around to take on Steve Austin is LA Knight.

“Of late, we’ve heard that a very in-shape Steve Austin was made additional pitches to get on the show, but not for necessarily marquee matches. LA Knight was a name rumored online, and we can confirm that’s at least been pitched. However, nobody close to Austin or in WWE have been able to verify that it’s happening as of yet.”

Previous reports stated that Brock Lesnar was a possible opponent for Steve Austin at WrestleMania, but he turned it down. At 58 years old, I imagine Steve Austin would rather face somebody like LA Knight over Brock Lesnar. Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar would be a big-money match, but taking suplexes and major bumps at that age might not sound too enticing to Austin. Granted, Austin did take a suplex on the concrete against Kevin Owens last year. Regardless, LA Knight would be a safer opponent and make sure Steve Austin doesn’t have to do too much.

This would be a win-win for everybody. Not only does LA Knight get a match at WrestleMania, but he’s involved in arguably the biggest match. Would it be the best match on the card? Absolutely not, but if Austin is wrestling, all eyes will be on that match. This would put the ultimate spotlight on LA Knight and get more fans familiar with him. Also, the promo battle between the two would be incredible. Steve Austin would most likely win, and LA Knight would benefit from simply being in the ring with him. LA Knight in Hollywood is way too good to pass up.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin should return for another match at this year’s WrestleMania? Austin is reportedly in great shape and ready to step back in the ring, but the time and money must be right. I’m sure there are other opponents fans would like to see Steve Austin compete against instead of LA Knight, but any match with Austin is worth watching. As much as fans would like to see him face Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, LA Knight is a much more suitable opponent for Austin.

With WrestleMania only a few weeks away, WWE has to lock in these plans soon. Fingers crossed we see Stone Cold Steve Austin compete at this year’s WrestleMania.

