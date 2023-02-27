Last week on Monday Night Raw, fans were left confused after Omos challenged brock lesnar to a match at WWE WrestleMania. Yup, you read that correctly. Omos, who has done virtually nothing on the main roster, has challenged “The Beast” Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania—the same Brock Lesnar who broke The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak nearly nine years ago.

Who knows what WWE has up its sleeves with this match. This could be a big swerve that leads to another match involving Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. I hate to sound critical, but Omos is not ready for a WrestleMania match against Lesnar. I honestly can’t imagine the match being entertaining in the slightest. Brock Lesnar can make superstars look fantastic in the ring going up against him, but I’m not sure if he can put over Omos. WWE tried to have AJ Styles put over Omos and failed miserably. If AJ Styles can’t make you look good in a wrestling ring, you’re in trouble.

The match must be a big deal if Brock Lesnar is fighting at WrestleMania. I understand this match hasn’t been built up at all yet, but it doesn’t feel important. The match feels like it’s being forced down our throats. There’s no history between the two superstars. Brock Lesnar has had his run-ins with MVP while managing Bobby Lashley, but besides that, nothing ties these three together.

WWE would’ve been better off giving Brock Lesnar an opponent that fans care about. WWE should’ve given Brock Lesnar a WrestleMania match against someone he has a history with. Superstars like Gunther or Bray Wyatt would have been excellent options. Gunther and Lesnar met for the first time during the Royal Rumble match and left fans begging to see that match. Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar have a history that goes back to the Wyatt Family days. WWE could have revisited this and given them a proper feud. Plus, Brock Lesnar feuding with Wyatt and his mysterious character would have been great television.

Omos was never the original plan for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. WWE didn’t plan on Lesnar battling either Gunther or Bray Wyatt either. WWE hoped they would get Stone Cold Steve Austin to return and fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

I feel like we’ve heard this story a million times. It feels like the WWE has tried to bring back Steve Austin to fight Brock Lesnar forever. Both superstars are two of the biggest names to set foot in a wrestling ring. The two have a deep history, dating back to 2002. Steve Austin infamously walked out of the company after refusing to put over Brock Lesnar during the King of the Ring tournament. Steve Austin has said that it’s his “biggest regret” during his time with the company, but his reasoning for not letting Lesnar defeat him makes sense.

“I disagreed with it (the match with Lesnar). I never like to blow smoke up my a**, but guys like myself, like Hogan, and a few others, they don’t grow on trees. So you want to sacrifice what you’ve built up in me? And with no buildup? But that walkout was still total stupidity and hard-headedness on my part. I should have shown up, and that is my biggest regret in the business of pro wrestling,” said Austin.

As we all know, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring after 19 years at last year’s WrestleMania. Steve Austin returned for a special edition of the KO Show, which led to him defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. To say Steve Austin looked phenomenal is an understatement. You would have never thought he hadn’t wrestled or taken a serious bump in 19 years while watching the match. Austin didn’t hold back, either. He took a suplex on the concrete and even fought in the stands. This was genuinely one of the most exciting matches in recent history.

That match proved that Steve Austin can still go in the ring. Over the last year, WWE has tried to get Austin to come out of retirement again to face superstars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Steve Austin declined both matches, and nobody knows if it was because of money or health reasons.

It’s a shame we won’t see Steve Austin lace up his boots for another match at WrestleMania this year. Fortunately for us, WWE has the next best thing in Omos, who will face Brock Lesnar instead. Seriously though, if WWE goes through with this match, I’ll be shocked. I will have the tiniest of expectations, but I hope Lesnar and Omos can create some sort of magic together. We’ll see what Brock Lesnar has to say on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

