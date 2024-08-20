ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Washington Mystics. Our WNBA odds series has our Storm Mystics prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Mystics.

The Seattle Storm started the WNBA season slowly, if you recall. Back in the middle of May, Seattle went 1-3 to start its season before going on a six-game winning streak and steadily moving up in the league standings. Now, coming out of the Olympic break, Seattle has once again gotten stuck. The Storm have lost each of their first two games following the month-long midseason interruption. They fell to the Atlanta Dream on Friday and then got smothered by the Indiana Fever in the fourth quarter on Sunday. The Storm started the Atlanta game well. They led at halftime and clearly outplayed the Dream in the first half. Against the Fever, the Storm played a very close and even game through three quarters. In both contests, however, Seattle fell apart in the fourth quarter. It is a puzzling and concerning development for a team which is fighting for home-court advantage in the playoffs and has only 13 games left to do something about it.

The Washington Mystics began the second half of the WNBA season (after the Olympic break) with two games against the Minnesota Lynx, the team with the best record in the Western Conference. Minnesota is really good, so it should surprise no one that the Lynx handled the Mystics twice. Washington is almost certain to miss the playoffs, so the Mystics — who were behind the eight-ball as soon as Elena Delle Donne chose not to play for them this year — are now playing spoiler and are trying to develop their roster for next year. They would love to extend Seattle's post-Olympic-break losing streak.

Here are the Storm-Mystics WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Mystics Odds

Seattle Storm: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -310

Washington Mystics: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 161.5 (-112)

Under: 161.5 (-108)

How To Watch Storm vs Mystics

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports, Prime Video Seattle

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm are fed up. They have stumbled in fourth quarters coming out of the Olympic break. They have lost twice and definitely don't want to lose a third straight game to an opponent which is below them in the WNBA standings. It is really hard to imagine Seattle continuing to struggle against an inferior opponent. Seattle already won at Washington earlier this season, and it did so by nine points. If the Storm win again by nine in DC, they will cover the spread.

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics led the Minnesota Lynx early in the fourth quarter in Minnesota last Thursday in the first game back from the Olympic break. They didn't finish off that game, but they showed they could compete with the Lynx, a very good team. Washington then played another game against the Lynx on Saturday at home. Washington has been able to stay at home and not travel the past few days, all while the Storm are bouncing around the country on a long, high-mileage road trip in which they are playing well-below-average basketball. Washington should be fresher than Seattle in this game, and the Mystics are catching the Storm at the right time.

Final Storm-Mystics Prediction & Pick

Seattle losing three in a row, and not being able to beat one of the worst teams in the WNBA, would come across as a real shock if it happened. Seattle against the spread looks like a solid play here.

Final Storm-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Storm -6.5