Sarah Snook, the actress who played Shiv Roy on the hit HBO show Succession, watched the final episode of the series with the rest of us. She also did it alongside her newborn baby. On an Instagram post thanking her fans, with a photo of the screen and her baby’s head peaking at the bottom of the photo.

Snook wrote her thanks: “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful.”

“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all,” Sarah Snook shared. “The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.”

She then teased the fact her life will change again as a mom: “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Many fans received her thanks and congratulated her on role in Succession, but also as a new mother. They were quick to notice the baby head in the photo and congratulated her on her child. Her pregnancy came throughout the series: writers worked Snook’s pregnancy into the script. Shiv Roy navigated the rough parts of her father’s company with a little one on the way throughout the final season.