Suki Waterhouse literally revealed a surprise before her performance at the Corona Capital Festival: a baby bump!

The 31-year-old model and singer was on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City when she said, “I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on.”

With that, she flapped open her coat to reveal a baby bump. Cue cheers from the crowd.

Before she began her performance, she jokingly added, “I'm not sure if it's working.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been in a relationship for more than five years. She and The Batman were thought to have started dating in July 2018 after they were spotted together in London by People.

The couple moved in together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic as Pattinson began filming The Batman. A source said in July 2020 that they were “very loved up” and that the relationship seemed to be “on the fast track.”

The Daily Mail reported a few weeks ago that Waterhouse seemed to be sporting a baby bump during her hike with Pattinson.

Pattinson has said when he appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that his lady's reaction to The Batman “kind of changed the entire thing.”

He told Kimmel, “I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies.”

“And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'” he continued.

Waterhouse recently played the keyboardist Karen Sirko in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Pattinson is the voice of the titular Grey Heron in Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron.