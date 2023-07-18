Connecticut and Phoenix clash heads in the WNBA! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Mercury-Aces prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Connecticut (15-5) is on a three-game winning run, earning big wins over Seattle, Washington, and Chicago. The Sun is determined to preserve its momentum and avoid its third road loss this season.

Phoenix (4-15) will come out with a punch after a 26-point loss against Las Vegas in their game before the All-Star break. The Mercury will try to put an end to their suffering against the Sun, who have beaten them in the last six faceoffs.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Mercury Odds

Connecticut Sun: -7.5 (-106)

Phoenix Mercury: +7.5 (-120)

Over: 162.5 (-115)

Under: 162.5 (-111)

How to Watch Sun vs. Mercury

TV: N/A

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Phoenix Mercury – Live

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread

The Connecticut Sun has been competitive and is contending for first place in the East Division. They have proven themselves as strong contenders for the WNBA title, challenging the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The Sun has been scoring an average of 84.8 points per game, ranking fourth in the league, and has a solid defense, allowing 79.1 points per game, ranking third.

The Connecticut-based team has been performing well, with 15 wins in their first 20 games. They are currently on a three-game winning streak, including a 12-point victory against the Chicago Sky. In their last game, the Sun's defense was outstanding, allowing only 72 points and forcing Washington to commit 16 turnovers and 17 fouls. Offensively, Connecticut performed better, scoring 84 points on 49% shooting. Four players have scored in double digits for the Sun. Tiffany Hayes was the stand-out player in the match, producing 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

DeWanna Bonner has been a standout player for the Connecticut Sun and is a contender for the league MVP title. She leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game on an impressive 43% shooting. Brionna Jones is the second-leading scorer with an average of 15.9 points per game, while Tiffany Hayes contributes 11.3 points. Alyssa Thomas has been a crucial player for Connecticut, nearly getting a triple-double average with her stats showing 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

In terms of shooting percentages, the Connecticut Sun is averaging 45.1% from the field and allowing opponents to shoot 43.1%. They shoot 36.4% from beyond the arc and 75.2% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they limit opponents to a 30.6% shooting percentage from deep, the best mark in the league. The Sun averages 34.0 rebounds per game.

Brionna Jones is absent from this match. Coach Stephanie White will have to rely on Natisha Hiedeman, Rebecca Allen, and DiJonai Carrington to increase their production.

Why The Mercury Could Cover The Spread

The struggling Mercury, with a 4-15 season record, will face a tough challenge when they head back home in the Footprint Center. Phoenix is fifth in the West right now, but if they want to reach eighth place in the table and positions in the playoffs, they must raise their level of play as soon as possible. The question is whether that will be enough after such a disastrous start to the championship.

Phoenix desperately needs a win to turn their season around. The win over LA Sparks was followed by a 26-point loss to Las Vegas. The Mercury kept things close in the first quarter with a 26-22 scoreline, but they were blown out in the next three quarters. Four players got into double digits for Phoenix, led by Michaela Onyenwere with 18 points and two rebounds.

On the statistical front, the Phoenix Mercury average 76.7 points per game which places them last in the whole WNBA, while allowing 85.8 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot 35.0 percent from deep and grab an average of 34.5 rebounds per game. Phoenix's net rating of -11.6 is the worst mark in the league, which should concern coaches Vanessa Nygaard and Nikki Blue.

Leading the scoring for the Mercury this season is Britney Griner, who averages 19.5 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Despite the team's struggles, basketball legend Diana Taurasi continues to perform well, ranking second on the team with 14.7 points per game. Alongside Griner and Taurasi, Sophie Cunningham is the team's third double-digit scorer, and Michaela Onyenwere contributes 10.6 points and 1.7 assists per game. The Mercury shot 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 79.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately, Phoenix will likely be missing Skylar Diggins-Smith due to personal reasons. This absence may further impact the team's offense, which has been stagnant lately. Phoenix will need the likes of Moriah Jefferson, Sug Sutton, Shey Peddy, and Megan Gustafson to increase their scoring averages.

Final Sun-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Despite getting a homecourt advantage, Connecticut will still be able to overcome the atmosphere on the road. Phoenix will be able to deliver a high-scoring game at home but Connecticut should cover the spread.

Final Sun-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Connecticut Sun -7.5 (-106), Over 162.5 (-115)