The NBA’s investigation on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been the talk of the town in the last few days. After an investigation by the league, Adam Silver has decided to suspend the owner for one season. The results of the investigation and the resulting punishment has caused outrage from fans and even players.

The Phoenix franchise is already feeling the effects of the backlash against Robert Sarver. One of the Suns’ sponsors, PayPal, has made an ultimatum of sorts. They announced in a press release that if Sarver still remains as the team’s owner after his suspension, they will not be renewing their contract. (via ClutchPoints)

PayPal, a sponsor of the Phoenix Suns, released a statement on the Robert Sarver situation: "In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension." pic.twitter.com/JanBRkiPUq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 16, 2022

The Suns have the PayPal logo on their jersey as part of their sponsorship. This news comes as a huge blow for Phoenix, as they are now facing a conundrum of sorts. The longer they keep Robert Sarver in the fold, the more they run the risk of losing sponsorships.

Sarver’s one-year ban stems from an investigation into the Suns’ toxic workplace environment. The owner is accused with hurling racial slurs multiple times, as well as engaging in sexist activity against women. Despite the many testimonials from former employees, the NBA has only given Sarver a one-year ban, enraging fans.

With the backlash against this move at an all-time high, it will be interesting to see how the NBA and the Suns respond. Many high-profile names have already called out the league’s “spineless” move, including LeBron James and NBPA executive Chris Paul.