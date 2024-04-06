Bradley Beal was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns, opening up a group he feels is the best team he's been on with fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
“It’s crazy, when I met with these guys, it’s the first thing James (Jones) said, like, ‘OK, when we played you, we pretty much doubled you when we had the ball,'” Beal said at his introductory press conference with the Suns. But, with you with us, who are you going to double team? What are your rotations going to look like?’
Beal's vision changed in that moment.
“So like, just that two seconds, I was like, ‘Damn, that makes a lot of sense.’”
The Suns vision at point guard has been fluid. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said it would have a multiple ball-handler attack and Beal and Booker, who is averaging a team-best 6.9 assists, would each be point guards.
In the last few weeks and especially after Booker suffered a left ankle sprain, Beal has taken over the role.
How does Bradley Beal feel about point guard?
Beal was interviewed at the Suns' Verizon 5G Performance Center Friday before their game against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, who they must slow down.
Bradley Beal on defending and stopping Anthony Edwards:
“Foul the shit out of him.” 🤣#ComingInHot #Suns pic.twitter.com/b4ADE3Xyfw
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2024
The 30-year-old Beal joked his fans would not be happy on FanDuel, since he is averaging 17.4 points, well below his average of 31.3 just three seasons ago.
“It's been a challenge, obviously, I have a ‘score-first' mentality, and it's probably some shots I pass up, just trying to be cognizant of being in that role,” Beal says.
“But I think I definitely have to be a little more aggressive, too, while I'm playing point just to keep teams honest. I think I'm driving a lot, and they know I'm like looking to pass and not looking to lay it up, so they're kind of staying home on a lot of drives. So I think me being a bit more aggressive will open up things a lot more. But I've embraced it, it's fun playing a position. It allows me to defend a lot of the teams' best players I'd never guard, which is something I take pride in too. It's something I like. I enjoy it.”
Beal says Durant, who is the Suns' best scorer, is pushing Beal to maximize himself on offense.
“K's been on my ass about it,” Beal said. He needs to find a way to get back to his scoring potential in order for the Suns to maximize their Big 3, which is the best in the NBA.