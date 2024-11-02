In their fifth game of the 2024-2025 season, the Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night as the first leg of a three-game home stand. Both teams have mostly healthy rosters early in the year but Suns guard Bradley Beal remains on the injury report after missing the team's last game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here is everything we know about Beal's current injury status.

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Trail Blazers

As of the morning of game day, Beal is listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report. He remains a true toss-up to play in the game after sitting out against the Clippers on Halloween. Beal continues to deal with an ongoing elbow injury that has caused him to be listed on the injury report for the majority of the Suns' first five games.

So far in the young season, Beal has only played against Los Angeles-based teams. He took the floor in the Suns' season opener against the Clippers on Oct. 23 before playing against the Lakers twice. On top of missing the team's rematch with the Clippers, Beal did not participate on Oct. 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.

While Beal has been a valuable complementary scoring option in his three games, the Suns have not missed a beat in his absence. Phoenix has gotten off to a 4-1 start to the year, led by Kevin Durant's 26.8 points per game. Devin Booker is right behind him at 26.4 points per game, boosted by a 40-point effort against the Clippers on Oct. 31. In his limited time, Beal is third on the team with 18.0 points per game.

Without Beal in the lineup, Mike Budenholzer has turned to free agent acquisition Tyus Jones as a fill-in starter. While Jones is not the same scorer that Beal is, he is a conventional point guard. Jones' presence allows Booker to shift to his traditional shooting guard duties to provide the offense with a different look.

With the matchup against Portland being a late tip-off, Beal has ample warm-up time to potentially work onto the court. Missing 40 percent of the games on the young season, including the team's last outing, is not a great sign for his chances of playing, but the 31-year-old appears to be a game-time decision.