By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Thursday night’s contest between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers is a marquee matchup between two of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference this season. Unfortunately, it seems like the Suns will be shorthanded in this one with two of their most important players popping up on the injury list.

Both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are in danger of missing Wednesday’s clash after both being listed by the Suns as questionable on the official injury report.

Booker has been out of action for the Suns for their last two games with what has now become a seemingly concerning hamstring injury. It’s officially being listed as “left hamstring tightness” which depending on how you look at it, could be a positive development. The fact that he’s now questionable is also an upgrade from previously being listed as out.

Ayton, on the other hand, played just 15 minutes on Tuesday in a loss against the Houston Rockets. The Suns big man sprained his left ankle during the game and was unable to return. He is questionable too, though, which means that there’s still a chance Ayton suits up against the Clippers.

The Suns are reeling right now after having lost five straight games. They are now fifth in the West with a 16-12 record and are falling fast. It goes without saying that this team is in desperate need of a win right now and that they need their stars back as soon as possible.

As of writing, the Clippers have yet to submit their injury report.