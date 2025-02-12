Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant reached the 30,000-point milestone with two free throws late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to achieve the feat. After the game, Devin Booker praised Durant for the accomplishment.

“I’ve always said that that’s my favorite player,” Booker said about his teammate Durant. “That’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper,’ that people use too loosely. He breathes it, he lives it, he shits it. This is his game, and he shows it.”

Durant entered the game averaging 26.9 points per contest, making the 26 points needed to reach 30,000 well within reach on a typical night. He exceeded that mark, finishing with 34 points on 12-for-18 shooting. His scoring consistency has been on display all season, with at least 25 points in 25 of his 40 appearances.

The achievement comes just four games after Devin Booker claimed the title of the Suns' all-time leading scorer.

Kevin Durant joining other legendary scorers

The seven players ahead of Durant on the all-time scoring list are LeBron James (41,623 and counting), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

Given his recent scoring pace, Durant has a strong chance to surpass Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list during the 2025-26 season.

When Durant was within 100 points of the milestone, he was asked about it but chose not to discuss it until he officially reached the mark.

Now in his 17th season, Durant—a four-time NBA scoring champion—has tallied 3,316 points with the Suns, following stints with the Brooklyn Nets (3,744), Golden State Warriors (5,374), and Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics (17,566).

“It’s a true honor to be in the same category as those players who helped shape the game, push the game forward. That’s always been my goal to get the most out of myself everyday. To get the most out of my career. To be mentioned with those guys means I’m doing something right for myself,” Durant commented in his post game interview.

Durant's influence in the league

The next generation has embraced Durant’s influence, with many players like Devin Booker admiring his game. Anthony Edwards has openly expressed his respect for Durant, while several others have named him their favorite player. Yet, hitting 30,000 points remains a rare feat, especially given the longevity required to achieve it.

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer also commended Kevin Durant after the game saying, “Yeah, I mean, it's special for everybody that's around him every day to be here tonight when he hits 30,000 (points). We just see it every day. So, I think we're amazed by him, the way he comes to work, the time he puts in, the attention to detail, the effort, and it's translated to 30,000 points. He's just a special player and a special human being.”

Phoenix will wrap up its schedule before the All-Star break with a Wednesday matchup against the Houston Rockets.